Study: “In-house Pressure Ulcers as a Reservoir of Multidrug-resistant Organisms”

Pressure ulcers were found to be colonized by bacteria in 76.5% of cases, leading to bloodstream infections and increased mortality rates

Deep Stage 3 or Stage 4 decubitus ulcers that have been colonized or infected with multi-drug resistant gram-negative organisms with or without osteomylitis is a serious medical condition.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

What was reported in the article, “Bacterial colonization of pressure ulcers: assessment of risk for bloodstream infection and impact on patient outcomes” published in the Journal of Hospital Infection 83 (2013) 314-320.

“A total of 145 patients with Stage II or greater pressure ulcers were included.

76.5% (111/145) had pressure ulcers colonized and/or infected with either Staph Aureus (20.7%), Gram-negative bacilli (32.5%), or both (46.8%) and most were multi-drug resistant organisms (64.8%).

Prior administration of antibiotics and infected wounds were the variable independently associated with bloodstream infection as well as associated with a higher 30-day mortality rate.”

Read I.A. Braga’s article: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0195670112004033

Dr. Greg Vigna wound care expert and national decubitus ulcer attorney states, “The management of persons with deep Stage 3 or Stage 4 decubitus ulcers that have been colonized or infected with multi-drug resistant gram-negative organisms with or without osteomylitis is a serious medical condition and there is a high risk that these wounds will be an ongoing source of bacteremia, sepsis, septic shock, and ultimately contribute to death. Treatment is the same for these people, flap closure, if the goal is cure.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “During my experience at a Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTAC) over a decade ago, the hospital and wound care team took care of a few people with deep stage IV wounds with pan-drug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and osteomylitis. We flapped the patients providing standard flap management and intravenous Colestin until the drains were removed, or until adverse events are detected from the use of this relatively toxic antibiotic. By covering a wound with a vascular muscle flap, infections can be cured and injured people saved.”

To learn more about outcomes of flap versus conservative management of decubitus ulcers: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/20499361231196664

