Wellcare is a Nine State Sponsor for the 31st Annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day, Wednesday, May 29
Older Adult Health & Wellness Celebrations Set for Wednesday, May 29 Across the United States
We are pleased to be working with Wellcare and its nine sponsored states, and with more than 1,000 local groups in other states to host older adult health and wellness events on Wednesday, May 29.”USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellcare, Centene Corporation's Medicare brand, is the exclusive 2024 health plan sponsor in nine states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Texas for the 31st annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day taking place across the country Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
National Senior Health & Fitness Day promotes the importance of regular physical activity for older adults and showcases what local organizations are doing in their communities to help improve the health of older adults. More than 100,000 older adults across the country will participate in health and wellness events at 1,000 locations on Wednesday, May 29th.
National Senior Health & Fitness Day will be celebrated at senior centers; retirement communities; Ys and health clubs; retirement communities, hospitals and health systems; houses of worship and local aging organizations. Events at locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Texas are made possible in part through Wellcare’s exclusive state event sponsorship support. Activities will include health fairs, fitness walks, exercise demonstrations, health screenings and presentations by older adult health and fitness experts.
During the 31st National Senior Health & Fitness Day participants in these states will also learn more about Wellcare’s Medicare health plans, designed to provide seniors with:
—Affordable healthcare coverage
—Benefits they need to take good care of themselves
—Access to doctors, nurses and specialists who work together to help older adults feel their best
—Coverage for prescriptions drugs in some states
—Extra benefits not covered by Medicare Part A or Part B (Original Medicare)
Further, participants will find out more about Wellcare’s commitment to the community through:
—Providing medical and nonmedical support to make days easier for older adults
—Connecting members to community programs and organizations
“For 31 years, National Senior Health & Fitness Day has been the nation’s largest older adult health promotion event,” said Patricia Henze, executive director of the program. “We are pleased to be working with Wellcare and its nine sponsored states, and with more than 1,000 local groups in other states to host older adult health and wellness events throughout the United States on Wednesday, May 29.”
Local organizations interested in hosting an official National Senior Health & Fitness Day event can find out how to participate in the future by visiting: fitnessday.com.
Community members can find more information about local events happening on National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, by e-mailing: info (at) fitnessday (dot) com.
About Wellcare
Wellcare is Centene Corporation's Medicare product, offering plans with prescription drug coverage. Wellcare provides affordable and quality Medicare coverage to help members get the care they need to feel their best.
Wellcare Medicare plans are designed to:
—provide extra benefits not covered by Original Medicare such as hearing, vision or dental services.
—provide affordable access to doctors, nurses and specialists.
—provide coverage for prescriptions drugs.*
*Benefits may vary by plan.
About National Senior Health & Fitness Day®
National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the nation’s largest older adult health and wellness event, always held the last Wednesday in May. Visit fitnessday.com for event details. The event is organized by the Mature Market Resource Center™ (MMRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in senior markets. In addition to National Senior Health & Fitness Day, other well-known MMRC programs include the 32-year-old National Mature Media Awards (seniorawards.com), and the 10-year-old New Product & Technology Awards (agingawards.com), together with professional publications and research services.
Pat Henze
National Senior Health & Fitness Day
+1 800-828-8225
info@fitnessday.com