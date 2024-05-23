The Dominican Republic and Purdue University Sign MOU to Drive Semiconductor Growth

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs of the Dominican Republic (MICM) announced a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Purdue University to propel the country's semiconductor industry and national development.

Strengthening Human Capital for a Technological Future

This collaboration highlights the Dominican Republic's commitment to building a robust semiconductor sector. Minister of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs, Victor Bisonó, emphasized the agreement's role in strengthening human capital and fostering national development, particularly within the high-growth semiconductor industry. The alliance is expected to bolster research, ignite innovation, and prepare the Dominican Republic for the 21st century's technological advancements.

Purdue University to lead collaborative programs in the Dominican Republic

Purdue University representatives, Alyssa Wilcox, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, and Vijay Raghunathan, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Programs, expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership. They consider this collaboration as a significant opportunity for academic exchange and joint research efforts, benefiting Dominican students, faculty, and researchers. Purdue University will spearhead the development and implementation of various programs designed to boost the Dominican Republic's growth in the semiconductor industry and other high-value-added sectors.

Focus on STEM and Strategic Sectors:

In collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development (MEPyD), Minister Bisonó announced the preparation of a report on the Dominican Republic's human talent pool. This report will focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers and their alignment with strategic sectors like medical devices, pharmaceuticals, electronics, semiconductors, and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). This strategic approach aims to position the Dominican Republic as a prime destination for investments, particularly in the booming semiconductor industry.

The announcement ceremony was attended by leading figures from government, education, and the private sector. These included: Pável Isa Contreras (Minister of Economy, Planning, and Development), Franklin García Fermín (Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology), Rafael Santos Badia (General Director of the National Institute of Technical and Professional Training), Omar Méndez Lluberes (Rector of the Technological Institute of the Americas).

About Purdue University

Purdue University, located in West Lafayette, Indiana, USA, is a world-renowned institution consistently recognized for its excellence in education, research, and innovation, especially in the areas of engineering, science, and technology.

About the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSME’s (MICM)

MICM is the government body responsible for policy formulation, adoption, monitoring, evaluation, and control in the fields of industry, exports, foreign trade, free zones, special regimes, and SMEs.

