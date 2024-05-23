Myriad Genetics Showcases New Research and Product Innovations Advancing Cancer Care at 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) study and multiple RiskScore studies among seven new datasets to be shared by Myriad and Collaborators

SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, and its collaborators will share data from seven studies at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting. Three studies led by Myriad focus on breast cancer risk assessment, and four additional studies will be shared by collaborators that will cover the company’s Precise™ MRD Test, MyChoice® CDx HRD Companion Diagnostic Test, and the Myriad Collaborative Research Registry™ (MCRR). At booth 25014, Myriad will highlight the value of genetic testing and genomic insights in guiding personalized cancer treatment decisions, as well as share information about upcoming product innovations including MRD and liquid biopsy testing.



New Data at ASCO

Oral Presentation: Evaluation of a polygenic risk score as a predictor of early onset triple-negative breast cancer in Black women (Abstract #: 10501)

Presenter: Holly J. Pederson, MD, Director, Medical Breast Services, Cleveland Clinic

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 3:12 pm CT

Description: This study demonstrates that Myriad’s RiskScore improves upon clinical factors for the prediction of triple-negative breast cancer and early onset (<50 years) triple-negative breast cancer in Black women.

Poster: Comparison of primary versus metastatic tumor tissue sources when designing panels for whole-genome-based tumor-informed ctDNA assays in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (Abstract #3039)

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm CT

Description: In a pilot study of patients with oligometastatic renal cell carcinoma, molecular residual disease (MRD) results were largely concordant with mortality status and between monitoring panels composed of thousands of probes identified from either primary or metastatic tumors, suggesting repeat biopsy might not be necessary for long term MRD monitoring.

Poster: Improving a polygenic risk score (PRS) for breast cancer (BC) risk assessment in diverse ancestries (Abstract #: 10533)

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 1:30 – 4:30pm CT

Description: This study highlights a new 385-SNP PRS component of RiskScore and demonstrates it is well-calibrated, improves upon clinical factors, and outperformed existing PRS in all tested ancestries for the prediction of breast cancer risk.

Poster: Association of polygenic-based breast cancer risk prediction with patient management (Abstract #: 10527)

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 1:30 – 4:30pm CT

Description: The study demonstrates that clinicians recommended breast cancer screening aligned with guidelines for those with ≥20% lifetime risk, regardless of whether risk was based on RiskScore or on Tyrer-Cuzick alone.

Poster: Germline Genetic Profiles of Women with Ovarian Malignancies: A Myriad Collaborative Research Registry Study (Abstract #: 5585)

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00pm CT

Description: This data shows that over 15% of patients with ovarian cancer have BRCA1/2 (12.5%) or Lynch syndrome (2.6%) pathogenetic variants varying by race, age, and tumor site. Noted disparities indicate the importance of universal testing in patients with ovarian cancer.

Poster: Germline Genetic Profiles of Women with Uterine Cancer: A Myriad Collaborative Research Registry Study (Abstract #: 5617)

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00pm CT

Description: There are significant differences in germline testing results for women with uterine cancer by race, ethnicity, and age, especially in genes associated with Lynch syndrome. This has implications for immunotherapy eligibility in the advanced and recurrent setting. More work needs to be done to identify targetable mutations in minority populations.

Poster: Neoadjuvant combination treatment of olaparib and pembrolizumab for patients with HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer (Abstract #: 5545)

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00pm CT

Description: This study shows that neoadjuvant combination therapy of olaparib and pembrolizumab is effective and tolerable in patients with HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer. BRCA1/2 mutations are associated with the efficacy of combination therapy.

Myriad Oncology Innovations

Myriad continues to expand its oncology portfolio and expertise through product innovations and the addition of new team members, including the appointment of George Daneker Jr., MD, who is the president and chief clinical officer of oncology. Myriad’s Precise™ Oncology Solutions portfolio features comprehensive germline and somatic testing options, including the MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore®, Precise™ Tumor Test, Prolaris® Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, EndoPredict® Breast Cancer Prognostic Test, Folate Receptor Alpha (Frα) Test, and Myriad’s two FDA-approved companion diagnostic tests: MyChoice CDx HRD Companion Diagnostic Test and BRACAnalysis CDx® Germline Companion Diagnostic Test.

Ongoing oncology developments include:

MRD testing. Myriad’s Precise MRD is a tumor-informed, whole genome sequencing (WGS) based test that monitors hundreds to thousands of tumor-specific variants. This technology enables exceptional sensitivity and quantification of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood of patients with cancer. The test is currently available for use in research studies pursued jointly by Myriad and academic or pharmaceutical investigators and is expected to launch commercially in 2025.



MRD research collaborations. In the past year, Myriad has announced several important research collaborations: a retrospective study of MRD efficacy in metastatic breast cancer with researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), a retrospective analysis of MRD utility in metastatic renal cell carcinoma with clinicians at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and a prospective pan-cancer study with MRD researchers at the National Cancer Center Hospital East in Japan. Early results from the research collaboration with MD Anderson will be shared at ASCO as a poster.



Tumor profiling and liquid biopsy testing. Earlier this year, Myriad acquired select assets from Intermountain Precision Genomics’ laboratory business. By bringing Precise Tumor and Precise Liquid testing in house at Myriad's new state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Salt Lake City, the company opens new opportunities to scale and develop its portfolio. Precise Liquid is expected to launch in 2025.

Expanding data sharing efforts. Launched in December 2023, the MCRR includes data across germline and tumor testing results from Myriad’s cancer products on more than one million patients, making it one of the largest pan-cancer registries freely available for research use and supports transparent clinical data sharing. Two of the above posters being shared at ASCO are based on data from the MCRR. Myriad is also expanding its collaboration with its technology partner DNAnexus to provide a new, interactive way for physicians to securely access their data, with more details to come later this year.



“As we continue to innovate and grow our oncology business, our vision remains centered around advancing oncology care for all patients,” said Dr. Daneker. “Our new research and product innovations underscore our commitment to partnering with oncologists, academic institutions and other healthcare partners to expand access to genetic and genomic testing, create equitable testing solutions for all, and provide data-driven insights that can better inform clinical care and improve outcomes for patients.”

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

