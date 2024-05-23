Elicio Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Data from the Ongoing AMPLIFY-7P Phase 1a Study of ELI-002 7P in Patients with mKRAS-driven Solid Tumors at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

ELI-002 7P administered as a monotherapy was well tolerated and able to generate a ~100x mKRAS-specific expanded T cell response relative to baseline levels



ELI-002 7P generated an mKRAS-specific T cell response in 100% of patients including responses targeting all mKRAS mutations enrolled (G12D, V, R and G13D)

mKRAS-specific T cells were polyfunctional with 66.7% (4/6) of evaluable patients having both CD8+ and CD4+ responses at the 4.9 mg Phase 2 dose level

Tumor biomarker reductions were observed in 5/7 (71%) of evaluable patients at the 4.9 mg Phase 2 dose level

ELI-002 7P was shown to induce antigen-spreading with increased T cell responses targeting non-immunizing, personalized tumor neoantigens in 6/6 (100%) of evaluable patients at the 4.9 mg Phase 2 dose level



BOSTON, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio Therapeutics” or “Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced preliminary data from the ongoing AMPLIFY-7P Phase 1a study of its off-the-shelf investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, ELI-002 7P, in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting, being held May 31-June 4, 2024, in Chicago, IL. The preliminary data showed ELI-002 7P was well tolerated with T cell responses correlating with a reduction in tumor biomarkers at the recommended Phase 2 dose (“RP2D”).

The AMPLIFY-7P study is evaluating the 7-peptide formulation of Elicio’s cancer vaccine candidate, ELI-002 7P, in patients with mKRAS-driven solid tumors that are positive for minimal residual disease following standard locoregional treatment. ELI-002 7P was developed with Elicio’s proprietary lymph node-targeting Amphiphile (“AMP”) technology designed to stimulate an immune response against the seven KRAS mutations (G12D, G12R, G12V, G12A, G12C, G12S and G13D) that drive 25% of all solid tumors.

“KRAS mutated cancers are difficult to target in part due to the number of diverse mutations and bypass resistance mechanisms. We are encouraged by the first data from the ongoing AMPLIFY-7P trial, which demonstrate ELI-002 7P has a favorable safety profile and early antitumor effects that correlate with induction of T cells specific for multiple KRAS mutations potentially providing broader coverage for patients,” said Craig E. Devoe, M.D., MHCM., Chief, Division of Medical Oncology & Hematology, R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center, and Scientific Investigator, Northwell Health.

Christopher Haqq, M.D., Ph.D., Elicio’s Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development, and Chief Medical Officer, added, “These early immunogenicity and biomarker response data from ELI-002 7P continue to provide encouraging results showing that our lymph node-targeted approach generates a robust and differentiated T cell response that strongly correlates with tumor biomarker reductions. Across two trials, ELI-002 has demonstrated an ability to generate a robust T cell response against all mKRAS mutations of enrolled patients as well as T cell responses against non-immunizing personalized tumor neoantigens. ELI-002’s broader KRAS mutation coverage and higher T cell responses with the 7-peptide vaccine at the Phase 2 dose holds promise for the high unmet need of patients with KRAS-mutated tumors.”

Presentation Details

ASCO 2024 Abstract Title: AMPLIFY-7P, a first-in-human safety and efficacy trial of adjuvant mKRAS-specific lymph node targeted amphiphile ELI-002 7P vaccine in patients with minimal residual disease–positive pancreatic and colorectal cancer

Abstract Number: 2636

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: June 1, 2024, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT (10:00 AM-1:00 PM ET)

Presenter: Craig E. Devoe, M.D., MHCM., Chief, Division of Medical Oncology & Hematology, R.J Zuckerberg Cancer Center, and Scientific Investigator, Northwell Health

At data cutoff December 18, 2023, polyfunctional mKRAS-specific T cells were observed in 100% (n = 11/11) of evaluable patients.

Both CD8+ and CD4+ responses were induced in 66.7% (4/6) of evaluable patients, at the RP2D 4.9 mg dose level, with higher median fold-change from baseline.

Biomarker reductions were observed in 2/5 (40%) at the 1.4 mg AMP-Peptides 7P dose level and in 5/7 (71%) at the RP2D 4.9 mg dose level in patients with reductions/clearance observed for all the common G12 (G12D, G12V, G12R) and G13 (D) KRAS mutations enrolled in the study to date.

Minimum residual disease clearance was observed in one (1) G12V pancreatic (PDAC) patient at 4.9 mg.

Antigen-spreading was observed with increased T cell responses targeting non-immunizing, personalized tumor neoantigens observed in 7/10 (70%) evaluable patients, 6/6 (100%) evaluable patients treated at the 4.9 mg RP2D dose level.

There were no dose-limiting toxicities, no treatment-related serious adverse events or cytokine release syndrome.

The recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) is 10.0 mg AMP-CpG-7909 with 4.9 mg AMP-Peptides 7P.



About ELI-002

Our lead product candidate, ELI-002, is a structurally novel investigational Amphiphile (“AMP”) cancer vaccine that targets cancers that are driven by mutations in the mKRAS-gene—a prevalent driver of many human cancers. ELI-002 is comprised of two powerful components that are built with our AMP technology consisting of AMP-modified mutant KRAS peptide antigens and an AMP-modified CpG adjuvant that is available as an off-the-shelf subcutaneous administration.

ELI-002 2P (2 peptide formulation) is currently being studied in an ongoing Phase 1 (AMPLIFY-201) trial in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors, following surgery and chemotherapy (NCT04853017 ) . ELI-002 7P (7 peptide formulation) is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 (AMPLIFY-7P) trial in patients with mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer (NCT05726864). The ELI-002 7P formulation is designed to provide immune response coverage against seven of the most common KRAS mutations present in 25% of all solid tumors, thereby increasing the potential patient population for ELI-002.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel lymph node-targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of some of the most aggressive cancers. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is harnessing the natural power of the immune system with the AMP technology, which allows for therapeutic payloads to be delivered directly to the lymph nodes, with the goal of enhancing the immune system’s cancer-fighting capabilities. By targeting cancer immunotherapies to the core of the immune response, AMP aims to optimize the lymph nodes’ natural ability to educate, activate and amplify cancer-specific T cells, which are essential for recognizing and eliminating tumor cells. Engineered to synchronize immunity in these highly potent sites, AMP is built to enhance the magnitude, potency, quality and durability of the immune response to drive antitumor activity. The Company’s R&D pipeline includes off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines ELI-002, (targeting mKRAS-driven cancers) as well as ELI-007 and ELI-008 (targeting BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively). For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

