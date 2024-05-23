DNR encourages a safety mindset as recreational boating season kicks off (published May 23, 2024)

Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are about to be abuzz with activity. Memorial Day weekend represents the traditional start of the recreational boating season, when water recreation enthusiasts of all types join the anglers, paddlers and others who’ve been on the water now for weeks.

All users have a role in keeping Minnesota’s lakes and rivers safe, said Lt. Eric Sullivan, supervisor of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division’s newly created statewide Marine Unit. The unit includes five conservation officers whose overall responsibility is keeping the state’s waterways safe.

“Few states have the water-recreation resources that Minnesota does, and fewer still have as many registered watercrafts as we do,” Sullivan said. “It’s great that so many people connect with the outdoors on the water – we just want to make sure they’re being safe so everyone can make positive memories.”

Following are safety tips for all boaters to keep in mind to ensure a fun, memorable and successful boating season: