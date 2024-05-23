Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,188 in the last 365 days.

Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend

HERNDON, Va., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2024 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The second quarter 2024 dividend will be paid on June 21, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2024.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more