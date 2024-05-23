Clearwave Fiber Launches Inaugural Salute to Service Program

Company hopes program will inspire others to join in honoring and supporting U.S. armed forces and first responders

Savannah, GA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, a leading Internet Services Provider, is proud to announce its inaugural Salute to Service program in honor of Military Appreciation Month. This initiative is designed to recognize and appreciate active and former military personnel, as well as first responders, among the company’s associates and within the communities the company serves.

“At Clearwave Fiber, we are privileged to serve active and former military and first responders stationed at military bases and in communities across our footprint,” said Shelley Hallier, SVP of Marketing at Clearwave Fiber. “We also have the honor of working alongside many active and former military personnel and first responders on our team. The Salute to Service program is our way of showing gratitude for their dedication and sacrifices.”

Throughout May, Clearwave Fiber has been celebrating Military Appreciation Month with various activities in the cities it operates with:

Local Market Appreciation Events : hosting appreciation meals and delivering treats to first responders

: hosting appreciation meals and delivering treats to first responders Social Media Tributes : sharing stories and posts about Clearwave Fiber team members who have served or are currently serving in the military or as first responders

: sharing stories and posts about Clearwave Fiber team members who have served or are currently serving in the military or as first responders New Service Discounts: introducing a new discount specifically for former and active military personnel

As a culminating event of the Salute to Service program, Clearwave Fiber is partnering with the nonprofit A Million Thanks to distribute notes to United States Military men and women around the world. All Clearwave Fiber employees were encouraged to write a note of thanks, with the company providing the stationery and postage. Clearwave Fiber has made a donation to the organization, which will distribute the letters on behalf of the company's associates.



Clearwave Fiber hopes the Salute to Service program will inspire others to join in honoring and supporting our armed forces, police and firefighters throughout Military Appreciation Month and beyond.

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an internet service provider that operates a more than 10,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, X, YouTubeand LinkedIn.



CONTACT: pr@clearwaveFiber.com

SOURCE: Clearwave Fiber

Attachments

Rozanne Witherow Clearwave Fiber 8169358577 rozanne.witherow@clearwavefiber.com