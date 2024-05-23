OSL Group becomes MSCI Hong Kong Index constituent - New Era for Digital Assets on the Global Stage

Hong Kong, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (863.HK), the leading publicly listed company in Hong Kong devoted entirely to digital assets, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious MSCI Hong Kong Index effective after the market close of 31 May 2024. This inclusion reflects OSL's substantial growth and pivotal role in the global financial markets.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index, which is under the Series of MSCI World Index, is a flagship index used globally by institutional investors as a benchmark. Companies are included in the Index based on a transparent and systematic evaluation process, reflecting their market capitalisation, liquidity, and fiscal health. Being part of the Index enhances OSL Group's visibility among international investors and signifies its presence in the financial markets.

"As business expands and the company attracts rising investor interest, we anticipate inclusion in more equity indices.”

- Patrick Pan, Chairman of the Board & CEO of OSL

"We are thrilled to be included in the MSCI Hong Kong Index, a benchmark that underscores our dedication to excellence and our strategic initiatives in the digital asset space," Pan continued. "This inclusion not only elevates our global visibility, it also reaffirms our leadership as Hong Kong’s only publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets."

The listing is expected to solidify OSL's position as a leader in the digital assets market. This inclusion highlights the growing acceptance and integration of digital assets into the mainstream financial ecosystem.

"as our group's performance becomes more broadly recognised by the markets, we remain committed to advancing our platform, driving innovation, and setting new benchmarks in the digital asset industry," added Pan. "We are poised to continue our growth trajectory and lead the digital asset market to new heights."

OSL's inclusion in the MSCI Hong Kong Index is a clear indicator of its rising prominence and the increasing recognition of digital assets as a vital component of the global financial landscape.



About OSL

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world’s first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL’s secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL’s simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

