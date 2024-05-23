Submit Release
Altair to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today announced that Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will present in a fireside chat at each of the following investor conferences:

Event: William Blair Growth Stock Conference
When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Location: Chicago, IL
Time: 12:40 p.m. CT (1:40 p.m. ET)
   
Event: Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
When: Thursday, June 6, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Time: 11:25 a.m. ET
   
Event: NASDAQ London Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies
When: Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Location:  London, ENG
Time: 2:00 p.m. BST (9:00 a.m. ET)
   

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Jennifer Ristic
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations
Stephen Palmtag
669-328-9111
spalmtag@altair.com


