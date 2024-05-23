Hub Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on June 26, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 7, 2024.



Hub Group’s quarterly cash dividend program, initially set at $0.50 per share per year, is part of its previously announced growth-focused capital allocation plan.

