StepStone Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This represents results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock, and a supplemental dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A common stock, both payable on June 28, 2024, to the holders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.



StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId5cd8066fd0940f4a3b8e418ecac260c. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of March 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $678 billion of total capital, including $157 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2023, and in our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”





Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, Percentage Change (in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 vs. FQ4'23 vs. FY'23 Financial Highlights GAAP Results Management and advisory fees, net $ 132,573 $ 138,115 $ 142,123 $ 151,492 $ 153,410 $ 497,179 $ 585,140 16 % 18 % Total revenues 172,374 178,011 191,422 (14,612 ) 356,810 (67,574 ) 711,631 107 % na Total performance fees 39,801 39,896 49,299 (166,104 ) 203,400 (564,753 ) 126,491 411 % na Net income (loss) 56,816 49,446 59,251 (23,419 ) 82,542 (45,275 ) 167,820 45 % na Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.91 4 % na Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.91 4 % na Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 62,805,788 62,834,818 62,858,468 64,068,952 64,194,859 61,884,671 63,489,135 2 % 3 % Diluted 65,831,409 65,739,470 66,198,129 64,068,952 67,281,567 61,884,671 66,544,038 2 % 8 % Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.80 $ 0.83 5 % 4 % Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $ — $ 0.25 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.25 na na Accrued carried interest allocations $ 1,227,173 $ 1,277,783 $ 1,331,778 $ 1,203,847 $ 1,354,051 10 % Non-GAAP Results(3) Adjusted management and advisory fees, net(4) $ 132,720 $ 138,301 $ 142,327 $ 151,943 $ 153,808 $ 497,326 $ 586,379 16 % 18 % Adjusted revenues 152,940 152,780 149,800 185,123 177,357 641,970 665,060 16 % 4 % Fee-related earnings (“FRE”) 37,796 44,402 43,827 50,664 50,900 156,158 189,793 35 % 22 % FRE margin(5) 28 % 32 % 31 % 33 % 33 % 31 % 32 % Gross realized performance fees 20,220 14,479 7,473 33,180 23,549 144,644 78,681 16 % (46) % Adjusted net income (“ANI”) 27,115 29,388 30,173 42,116 37,716 142,663 139,393 39 % (2) % Adjusted weighted-average shares 114,765,635 114,673,696 115,118,060 115,232,927 115,512,301 114,618,105 115,134,473 ANI per share $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 1.24 $ 1.21 38 % (2) % Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics(in billions) Assets under management (“AUM”)(6) $ 138.4 $ 142.6 $ 145.8 $ 149.0 $ 156.6 13 % Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6) 482.2 497.0 512.9 510.5 521.1 8 % Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”) 85.4 87.4 87.3 89.4 93.9 10 % Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”) 15.7 16.9 18.1 21.4 22.6 44 %

_______________________________

(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.

(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal year 2023.

(3) Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.

(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.

(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.





StepStone Group Inc.

GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of March 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,430 $ 102,565 Restricted cash 718 955 Fees and accounts receivable 56,769 44,450 Due from affiliates 67,531 54,322 Investments: Investments in funds 135,043 115,187 Accrued carried interest allocations 1,354,051 1,227,173 Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1) 631,197 770,652 Deferred income tax assets 184,512 44,358 Lease right-of-use assets, net 97,763 101,130 Other assets and receivables 60,611 44,060 Intangibles, net 304,873 354,645 Goodwill 580,542 580,542 Assets of Consolidated Funds: Cash and cash equivalents 38,164 25,997 Investments, at fair value 131,858 30,595 Other assets 1,745 772 Total assets $ 3,788,807 $ 3,497,403 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 127,417 $ 89,396 Accrued compensation and benefits 101,481 66,614 Accrued carried interest-related compensation 719,497 644,517 Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1) 484,154 617,994 Due to affiliates 212,918 205,424 Lease liabilities 119,739 121,224 Debt obligations 148,822 98,351 Liabilities of Consolidated Funds: Other liabilities 1,645 566 Total liabilities 1,915,673 1,844,086 Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 102,623 24,530 Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 115,920 — Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 65,614,902 and 62,834,791 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 66 63 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 45,030,959 and 46,420,141 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 45 46 Additional paid-in capital 310,293 610,567 Retained earnings 13,768 160,430 Accumulated other comprehensive income 304 461 Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity 324,476 771,567 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 974,559 36,380 Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 147,042 152,658 Non-controlling interests in the Partnership 208,514 668,182 Total stockholders’ equity 1,654,591 1,628,787 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,788,807 $ 3,497,403

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.





StepStone Group Inc.

GAAP Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Management and advisory fees, net $ 153,410 $ 132,573 $ 585,140 $ 497,179 Performance fees: Incentive fees 2,496 1,318 25,339 9,663 Carried interest allocations: Realized 18,054 18,693 49,401 131,089 Unrealized 151,757 100,753 126,908 (253,342 ) Total carried interest allocations 169,811 119,446 176,309 (122,253 ) Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1) 31,093 (80,963 ) (75,157 ) (452,163 ) Total performance fees 203,400 39,801 126,491 (564,753 ) Total revenues 356,810 172,374 711,631 (67,574 ) Expenses Compensation and benefits: Cash-based compensation 74,411 69,990 292,962 252,180 Equity-based compensation 13,937 9,335 42,357 24,940 Performance fee-related compensation: Realized 11,421 12,755 37,687 79,846 Unrealized 84,014 53,515 74,694 (119,039 ) Total performance fee-related compensation 95,435 66,270 112,381 (39,193 ) Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1) 31,093 (80,963 ) (75,157 ) (452,163 ) Total compensation and benefits 214,876 64,632 372,543 (214,236 ) General, administrative and other 54,310 35,612 167,317 147,159 Total expenses 269,186 100,244 539,860 (67,077 ) Other income (expense) Investment income (loss) 3,337 2,964 7,452 (2,509 ) Legacy Greenspring investment loss(1) (33 ) (11,148 ) (9,087 ) (44,075 ) Investment income of Consolidated Funds 6,115 4,420 28,472 9,315 Interest income 1,429 853 3,664 1,921 Interest expense (2,649 ) (1,674 ) (9,331 ) (4,189 ) Other income (loss) (1,308 ) (40 ) 2,455 (1,420 ) Total other income (expense) 6,891 (4,625 ) 23,625 (40,957 ) Income (loss) before income tax 94,515 67,505 195,396 (41,454 ) Income tax expense 11,973 10,689 27,576 3,821 Net income (loss) 82,542 56,816 167,820 (45,275 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 4,443 9,358 37,240 35,194 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) (33 ) (11,148 ) (9,087 ) (44,075 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership 37,279 28,420 59,956 (19,772 ) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 4,248 1,385 15,838 1,776 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 5,782 — 5,782 — Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ 30,823 $ 28,801 $ 58,091 $ (18,398 ) Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.91 $ (0.30 ) Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.91 $ (0.30 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 64,194,859 62,805,788 63,489,135 61,884,671 Diluted 67,281,567 65,831,409 66,544,038 61,884,671

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $ 62,093 $ 67,119 $ 70,481 $ 78,633 $ 80,434 $ 227,068 $ 296,667 Separately managed accounts 54,033 55,744 56,431 55,838 55,945 210,187 223,958 Advisory and other services 15,546 14,101 13,740 16,069 16,147 56,244 60,057 Fund reimbursement revenues(1) 1,048 1,337 1,675 1,403 1,282 3,827 5,697 Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 132,720 $ 138,301 $ 142,327 $ 151,943 $ 153,808 $ 497,326 $ 586,379

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Includes income-based incentive fees of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $1.4 million in fiscal 2024 from certain funds that are regulated as a business development company.

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 Total revenues $ 172,374 $ 178,011 $ 191,422 $ (14,612 ) $ 356,810 $ (67,574 ) $ 711,631 Unrealized carried interest allocations (100,753 ) (49,364 ) (55,371 ) 129,584 (151,757 ) 253,342 (126,908 ) Deferred incentive fees 209 — 942 — 1,450 3,892 2,392 Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 80,963 23,947 12,603 69,700 (31,093 ) 452,163 75,157 Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 147 186 204 451 398 147 1,239 Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2) — — — — 1,549 — 1,549 Adjusted revenues $ 152,940 $ 152,780 $ 149,800 $ 185,123 $ 177,357 $ 641,970 $ 665,060

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 132,573 $ 138,115 $ 142,123 $ 151,492 $ 153,410 $ 497,179 $ 585,140 Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 147 186 204 451 398 147 1,239 Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 132,720 $ 138,301 $ 142,327 $ 151,943 $ 153,808 $ 497,326 $ 586,379 GAAP incentive fees $ 1,318 $ 6 $ 4,946 $ 17,891 $ 2,496 $ 9,663 $ 25,339 Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(2) — — — — 1,549 — 1,549 Adjusted incentive fees $ 1,318 $ 6 $ 4,946 $ 17,891 $ 4,045 $ 9,663 $ 26,888 GAAP cash-based compensation $ 69,990 $ 70,081 $ 74,851 $ 73,619 $ 74,411 $ 252,180 $ 292,962 Adjustments(3) (653 ) (531 ) (574 ) (574 ) (461 ) (2,604 ) (2,140 ) Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 69,337 $ 69,550 $ 74,277 $ 73,045 $ 73,950 $ 249,576 $ 290,822 GAAP equity-based compensation $ 9,335 $ 8,472 $ 5,916 $ 14,032 $ 13,937 $ 24,940 $ 42,357 Adjustments(4) (8,274 ) (7,171 ) (4,644 ) (12,610 ) (12,210 ) (21,914 ) (36,635 ) Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 1,061 $ 1,301 $ 1,272 $ 1,422 $ 1,727 $ 3,026 $ 5,722 GAAP general, administrative and other $ 35,612 $ 33,277 $ 31,729 $ 48,001 $ 54,310 $ 147,159 $ 167,317 Adjustments(5) (11,086 ) (10,229 ) (8,778 ) (21,189 ) (27,079 ) (58,593 ) (67,275 ) Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 24,526 $ 23,048 $ 22,951 $ 26,812 $ 27,231 $ 88,566 $ 100,042 GAAP interest income $ 853 $ 431 $ 977 $ 827 $ 1,429 $ 1,921 $ 3,664 Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6) (195 ) (244 ) (249 ) (540 ) (612 ) (195 ) (1,645 ) Adjusted interest income $ 658 $ 187 $ 728 $ 287 $ 817 $ 1,726 $ 2,019 GAAP other income (loss) $ (40 ) $ 227 $ (872 ) $ 4,408 $ (1,308 ) $ (1,420 ) $ 2,455 Adjustments(7) 86 (376 ) 403 (4,301 ) 395 86 (3,879 ) Adjusted other income (loss) $ 46 $ (149 ) $ (469 ) $ 107 $ (913 ) $ (1,334 ) $ (1,424 )

______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(3) Reflects the removal of severance and compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.

(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.

(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.

(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.

(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 Income (loss) before income tax $ 67,505 58,043 $ 66,980 $ (24,142 ) $ 94,515 $ (41,454 ) $ 195,396 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) (10,151 ) (10,540 ) (10,321 ) (15,537 ) (12,822 ) (39,054 ) (49,220 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities 11,148 2,866 3,966 2,222 33 44,075 9,087 Unrealized carried interest allocations (100,753 ) (49,364 ) (55,371 ) 129,584 (151,757 ) 253,342 (126,908 ) Unrealized performance fee-related compensation 53,515 24,211 28,712 (62,243 ) 84,014 (119,039 ) 74,694 Unrealized investment (income) loss (2,207 ) (2,529 ) (1,657 ) 5,559 (2,280 ) 8,012 (907 ) Impact of Consolidated Funds (4,002 ) (2,647 ) (8,223 ) (11,068 ) (4,138 ) (8,897 ) (26,076 ) Deferred incentive fees 209 — 942 — 1,450 3,892 2,392 Equity-based compensation(2) 8,274 7,171 4,644 12,610 12,210 21,914 36,635 Amortization of intangibles 10,870 10,661 10,661 10,661 10,423 43,481 42,406 Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings (244 ) — — 222 90 (244 ) 312 Non-core items(3) 733 (50 ) (1,500 ) 6,335 16,780 17,580 21,565 Pre-tax ANI 34,897 37,822 38,833 54,203 48,518 183,608 179,376 Income taxes(4) (7,782 ) (8,434 ) (8,660 ) (12,087 ) (10,802 ) (40,945 ) (39,983 ) ANI 27,115 29,388 30,173 42,116 37,716 142,663 139,393 Income taxes(4) 7,782 8,434 8,660 12,087 10,802 40,945 39,983 Realized carried interest allocations (18,693 ) (14,473 ) (1,585 ) (15,289 ) (18,054 ) (131,089 ) (49,401 ) Realized performance fee-related compensation(5) 12,755 9,102 1,720 15,444 11,421 79,846 37,687 Realized investment income (757 ) (557 ) (1,423 ) (3,508 ) (1,057 ) (5,503 ) (6,545 ) Adjusted incentive fees(6) (1,318 ) (6 ) (4,946 ) (17,891 ) (4,045 ) (9,663 ) (26,888 ) Deferred incentive fees (209 ) — (942 ) — (1,450 ) (3,892 ) (2,392 ) Adjusted interest income(6) (658 ) (187 ) (728 ) (287 ) (817 ) (1,726 ) (2,019 ) Interest expense 1,674 2,012 2,108 2,562 2,649 4,189 9,331 Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7) (46 ) 149 469 (107 ) 913 1,334 1,424 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) 10,151 10,540 10,321 15,537 12,822 39,054 49,220 FRE $ 37,796 $ 44,402 $ 43,827 $ 50,664 $ 50,900 $ 156,158 $ 189,793

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 9,843 $ 10,534 $ 9,463 $ 10,518 $ 11,559 $ 38,673 $ 42,074 Non fee-related earnings attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests 308 6 858 5,019 1,263 381 7,146 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 10,151 $ 10,540 $ 10,321 $ 15,537 $ 12,822 $ 39,054 $ 49,220

(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.

(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 Transaction costs $ 38 $ 37 $ 163 $ 670 $ 3,985 $ 6,853 $ 4,855 Lease remeasurement adjustments — — — (106 ) — (2,709 ) (106 ) Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms 631 631 631 631 — 1,472 1,893 Severance costs 73 — — — — 293 — (Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation (588 ) (1,249 ) (2,868 ) 9,054 12,280 9,361 17,217 Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out 579 531 574 574 515 2,310 2,194 Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters — — — (5,300 ) — — (5,300 ) Loss on sale of subsidiary — — — 812 — — 812 Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 733 $ (50 ) $ (1,500 ) $ 6,335 $ 16,780 $ 17,580 $ 21,565

(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 %

(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 Realized carried interest-related compensation $ 2,358 $ 2,189 $ — $ 660 $ 910 $ 11,375 $ 3,759

(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.

(7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $(0.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $(0.3) million and $0.2 million in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and in fiscal 2024), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and in fiscal 2024).

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 FRE $ 37,796 $ 44,402 $ 43,827 $ 50,664 $ 50,900 $ 156,158 $ 189,793 Adjusted management and advisory fees, net 132,720 138,301 142,327 151,943 153,808 497,326 586,379 FRE margin 28 % 32 % 31 % 33 % 33 % 31 % 32 %

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 Incentive fees $ 1,318 $ 6 $ 4,946 $ 17,891 $ 2,496 $ 9,663 $ 25,339 Realized carried interest allocations 18,693 14,473 1,585 15,289 18,054 131,089 49,401 Unrealized carried interest allocations 100,753 49,364 55,371 (129,584 ) 151,757 (253,342 ) 126,908 Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (80,963 ) (23,947 ) (12,603 ) (69,700 ) 31,093 (452,163 ) (75,157 ) Total performance fees 39,801 39,896 49,299 (166,104 ) 203,400 (564,753 ) 126,491 Unrealized carried interest allocations (100,753 ) (49,364 ) (55,371 ) 129,584 (151,757 ) 253,342 (126,908 ) Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 80,963 23,947 12,603 69,700 (31,093 ) 452,163 75,157 Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) — — — — 1,549 — 1,549 Deferred incentive fees 209 — 942 — 1,450 3,892 2,392 Gross realized performance fees 20,220 14,479 7,473 33,180 23,549 144,644 78,681 Realized performance fee-related compensation (12,755 ) (9,102 ) (1,720 ) (15,444 ) (11,421 ) (79,846 ) (37,687 ) Net realized performance fees $ 7,465 $ 5,377 $ 5,753 $ 17,736 $ 12,128 $ 64,798 $ 40,994

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units and Class C units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.





Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2024 2023 2024 ANI $ 27,115 $ 29,388 $ 30,173 $ 42,116 $ 37,716 $ 142,663 $ 139,393 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic 62,805,788 62,834,818 62,858,468 64,068,952 64,194,859 61,884,671 63,489,135 Assumed vesting of RSUs 524,576 400,034 801,014 333,402 512,946 669,966 512,152 Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units 2,501,045 2,504,618 2,538,647 2,553,899 2,573,762 2,475,501 2,542,751 Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1) 46,420,141 46,420,141 46,417,845 46,314,543 46,272,227 46,780,724 46,356,244 Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(2) 2,514,085 2,514,085 2,502,086 1,962,131 1,958,507 2,807,243 2,234,191 Adjusted weighted-average shares 114,765,635 114,673,696 115,118,060 115,232,927 115,512,301 114,618,105 115,134,473 ANI per share $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 1.24 $ 1.21

_______________________________

(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement.

(2) Assumes the full exchange of Class C units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class C Exchange Agreement.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, Percentage Change (in millions) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 2023 2024 vs. FQ4'23 Separately Managed Accounts Beginning balance $ 53,420 $ 55,345 $ 56,645 $ 56,380 $ 56,660 $ 49,586 $ 55,345 6 % Contributions(1) 2,378 1,425 1,036 1,109 2,757 9,658 6,327 16 % Distributions(2) (997 ) (429 ) (1,459 ) (1,397 ) (795 ) (4,208 ) (4,080 ) (20) % Market value, FX and other(4) 544 304 158 568 275 309 1,305 (49) % Ending balance $ 55,345 $ 56,645 $ 56,380 $ 56,660 $ 58,897 $ 55,345 $ 58,897 6 % Focused Commingled Funds Beginning balance $ 29,565 $ 30,086 $ 30,762 $ 30,905 $ 32,772 $ 25,587 $ 30,086 11 % Contributions(1) 713 796 992 1,898 2,429 5,509 6,115 241 % Distributions(2) (308 ) (252 ) (988 ) (274 ) (327 ) (1,162 ) (1,841 ) 6 % Market value, FX and other(3) 116 132 139 243 87 152 601 (25) % Ending balance $ 30,086 $ 30,762 $ 30,905 $ 32,772 $ 34,961 $ 30,086 $ 34,961 16 % Total Beginning balance $ 82,985 $ 85,431 $ 87,407 $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 75,173 $ 85,431 8 % Contributions(1) 3,091 2,221 2,028 3,007 5,186 15,167 12,442 68 % Distributions(2) (1,305 ) (681 ) (2,447 ) (1,671 ) (1,122 ) (5,370 ) (5,921 ) (14) % Market value, FX and other(3) 660 436 297 811 362 461 1,906 (45) % Ending balance $ 85,431 $ 87,407 $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 93,858 $ 85,431 $ 93,858 10 %

_______________________________

(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.

(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.

(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.





Asset Class Summary

Three Months Ended Percentage Change (in millions) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 vs. FQ4'23 FEAUM Private equity $ 45,766 $ 46,539 $ 46,464 $ 48,258 $ 49,869 9 % Infrastructure 19,274 19,874 20,122 19,789 20,114 4 % Private debt 14,361 14,865 15,122 15,460 15,477 8 % Real estate 6,030 6,129 5,577 5,925 8,398 39 % Total $ 85,431 $ 87,407 $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 93,858 10 % Separately managed accounts $ 55,345 $ 56,645 $ 56,380 $ 56,660 $ 58,897 6 % Focused commingled funds 30,086 30,762 30,905 32,772 34,961 16 % Total $ 85,431 $ 87,407 $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 93,858 10 % AUM(1) Private equity $ 71,611 $ 73,511 $ 76,031 $ 78,221 $ 81,942 14 % Infrastructure 27,285 28,521 28,678 28,307 30,003 10 % Private debt 26,592 27,099 27,520 27,782 28,491 7 % Real estate 12,891 13,469 13,612 14,646 16,201 26 % Total $ 138,379 $ 142,600 $ 145,841 $ 148,956 $ 156,637 13 % Separately managed accounts $ 82,243 $ 85,058 $ 85,387 $ 88,890 $ 93,938 14 % Focused commingled funds 43,062 44,389 46,266 45,508 48,545 13 % Advisory AUM 13,074 13,153 14,188 14,558 14,154 8 % Total $ 138,379 $ 142,600 $ 145,841 $ 148,956 $ 156,637 13 % Advisory AUA Private equity $ 242,461 $ 251,880 $ 264,327 $ 266,246 $ 270,350 12 % Infrastructure 50,700 53,593 55,146 57,528 60,339 19 % Private debt 17,362 17,525 18,026 17,916 21,976 27 % Real estate 171,668 173,992 175,369 168,802 168,455 (2 )% Total $ 482,191 $ 496,990 $ 512,868 $ 510,492 $ 521,120 8 % Total capital responsibility(2) $ 620,570 $ 639,590 $ 658,709 $ 659,448 $ 677,757 9 %

_____________________________

Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.

(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

1-212-351-6106

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

1-203-682-8268





Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of March 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2023. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of March 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2023. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once this capital is invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.