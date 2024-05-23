Submit Release
StepStone Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This represents results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock, and a supplemental dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A common stock, both payable on June 28, 2024, to the holders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId5cd8066fd0940f4a3b8e418ecac260c. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of March 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $678 billion of total capital, including $157 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2023, and in our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,   Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024     vs. FQ4'23 vs. FY'23
Financial Highlights                      
GAAP Results                      
Management and advisory fees, net $ 132,573   $ 138,115   $ 142,123   $ 151,492   $ 153,410     $ 497,179   $ 585,140     16 % 18 %
Total revenues   172,374     178,011     191,422     (14,612 )   356,810       (67,574 )   711,631     107 % na
Total performance fees   39,801     39,896     49,299     (166,104 )   203,400       (564,753 )   126,491     411 % na
Net income (loss)   56,816     49,446     59,251     (23,419 )   82,542       (45,275 )   167,820     45 % na
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:                      
Basic $ 0.46   $ 0.34   $ 0.42   $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48     $ (0.30 ) $ 0.91     4 % na
Diluted $ 0.46   $ 0.34   $ 0.42   $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48     $ (0.30 ) $ 0.91     4 % na
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:                      
Basic   62,805,788     62,834,818     62,858,468     64,068,952     64,194,859       61,884,671     63,489,135     2 % 3 %
Diluted   65,831,409     65,739,470     66,198,129     64,068,952     67,281,567       61,884,671     66,544,038     2 % 8 %
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.21     $ 0.80   $ 0.83     5 % 4 %
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $   $ 0.25   $   $   $     $   $ 0.25     na na
Accrued carried interest allocations $ 1,227,173   $ 1,277,783   $ 1,331,778   $ 1,203,847   $ 1,354,051           10 %  
                       
Non-GAAP Results(3)                      
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net(4) $ 132,720   $ 138,301   $ 142,327   $ 151,943   $ 153,808     $ 497,326   $ 586,379     16 % 18 %
Adjusted revenues   152,940     152,780     149,800     185,123     177,357       641,970     665,060     16 % 4 %
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)   37,796     44,402     43,827     50,664     50,900       156,158     189,793     35 % 22 %
FRE margin(5)   28 %   32 %   31 %   33 %   33 %     31 %   32 %      
Gross realized performance fees   20,220     14,479     7,473     33,180     23,549       144,644     78,681     16 % (46) %
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)   27,115     29,388     30,173     42,116     37,716       142,663     139,393     39 % (2) %
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,765,635     114,673,696     115,118,060     115,232,927     115,512,301       114,618,105     115,134,473        
ANI per share $ 0.24   $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.37   $ 0.33     $ 1.24   $ 1.21     38 % (2) %
                       
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics(in billions)                      
Assets under management (“AUM”)(6) $ 138.4   $ 142.6   $ 145.8   $ 149.0   $ 156.6           13 %  
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6)   482.2     497.0     512.9     510.5     521.1           8 %  
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)   85.4     87.4     87.3     89.4     93.9           10 %  
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)   15.7     16.9     18.1     21.4     22.6           44 %  

_______________________________

(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal year 2023.
(3) Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  As of March 31,
    2024     2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,430   $ 102,565
Restricted cash   718     955
Fees and accounts receivable   56,769     44,450
Due from affiliates   67,531     54,322
Investments:      
Investments in funds   135,043     115,187
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,354,051     1,227,173
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1)   631,197     770,652
Deferred income tax assets   184,512     44,358
Lease right-of-use assets, net   97,763     101,130
Other assets and receivables   60,611     44,060
Intangibles, net   304,873     354,645
Goodwill   580,542     580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:      
Cash and cash equivalents   38,164     25,997
Investments, at fair value   131,858     30,595
Other assets   1,745     772
Total assets $ 3,788,807   $ 3,497,403
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 127,417   $ 89,396
Accrued compensation and benefits   101,481     66,614
Accrued carried interest-related compensation   719,497     644,517
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1)   484,154     617,994
Due to affiliates   212,918     205,424
Lease liabilities   119,739     121,224
Debt obligations   148,822     98,351
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:      
Other liabilities   1,645     566
Total liabilities   1,915,673     1,844,086
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   102,623     24,530
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   115,920    
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 65,614,902 and 62,834,791 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   66     63
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 45,030,959 and 46,420,141 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   45     46
Additional paid-in capital   310,293     610,567
Retained earnings   13,768     160,430
Accumulated other comprehensive income   304     461
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity   324,476     771,567
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   974,559     36,380
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   147,042     152,658
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership   208,514     668,182
Total stockholders’ equity   1,654,591     1,628,787
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,788,807   $ 3,497,403
           

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,   Year Ended March 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues              
Management and advisory fees, net $ 153,410     $ 132,573     $ 585,140     $ 497,179  
Performance fees:              
Incentive fees   2,496       1,318       25,339       9,663  
Carried interest allocations:              
Realized   18,054       18,693       49,401       131,089  
Unrealized   151,757       100,753       126,908       (253,342 )
Total carried interest allocations   169,811       119,446       176,309       (122,253 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1)   31,093       (80,963 )     (75,157 )     (452,163 )
Total performance fees   203,400       39,801       126,491       (564,753 )
Total revenues   356,810       172,374       711,631       (67,574 )
Expenses              
Compensation and benefits:              
Cash-based compensation   74,411       69,990       292,962       252,180  
Equity-based compensation   13,937       9,335       42,357       24,940  
Performance fee-related compensation:              
Realized   11,421       12,755       37,687       79,846  
Unrealized   84,014       53,515       74,694       (119,039 )
Total performance fee-related compensation   95,435       66,270       112,381       (39,193 )
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1)   31,093       (80,963 )     (75,157 )     (452,163 )
Total compensation and benefits   214,876       64,632       372,543       (214,236 )
General, administrative and other   54,310       35,612       167,317       147,159  
Total expenses   269,186       100,244       539,860       (67,077 )
Other income (expense)              
Investment income (loss)   3,337       2,964       7,452       (2,509 )
Legacy Greenspring investment loss(1)   (33 )     (11,148 )     (9,087 )     (44,075 )
Investment income of Consolidated Funds   6,115       4,420       28,472       9,315  
Interest income   1,429       853       3,664       1,921  
Interest expense   (2,649 )     (1,674 )     (9,331 )     (4,189 )
Other income (loss)   (1,308 )     (40 )     2,455       (1,420 )
Total other income (expense)   6,891       (4,625 )     23,625       (40,957 )
Income (loss) before income tax   94,515       67,505       195,396       (41,454 )
Income tax expense   11,973       10,689       27,576       3,821  
Net income (loss)   82,542       56,816       167,820       (45,275 )
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   4,443       9,358       37,240       35,194  
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   (33 )     (11,148 )     (9,087 )     (44,075 )
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership   37,279       28,420       59,956       (19,772 )
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   4,248       1,385       15,838       1,776  
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   5,782             5,782        
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ 30,823     $ 28,801     $ 58,091     $ (18,398 )
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:              
Basic $ 0.48     $ 0.46     $ 0.91     $ (0.30 )
Diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.46     $ 0.91     $ (0.30 )
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:              
Basic   64,194,859       62,805,788       63,489,135       61,884,671  
Diluted   67,281,567       65,831,409       66,544,038       61,884,671  
                               

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024
Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $ 62,093   $ 67,119   $ 70,481   $ 78,633   $ 80,434     $ 227,068   $ 296,667
Separately managed accounts   54,033     55,744     56,431     55,838     55,945       210,187     223,958
Advisory and other services   15,546     14,101     13,740     16,069     16,147       56,244     60,057
Fund reimbursement revenues(1)   1,048     1,337     1,675     1,403     1,282       3,827     5,697
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 132,720   $ 138,301   $ 142,327   $ 151,943   $ 153,808     $ 497,326   $ 586,379
                                           

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Includes income-based incentive fees of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $1.4 million in fiscal 2024 from certain funds that are regulated as a business development company.

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024  
Total revenues $ 172,374   $ 178,011   $ 191,422   $ (14,612 ) $ 356,810     $ (67,574 ) $ 711,631  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (100,753 )   (49,364 )   (55,371 )   129,584     (151,757 )     253,342     (126,908 )
Deferred incentive fees   209         942         1,450       3,892     2,392  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   80,963     23,947     12,603     69,700     (31,093 )     452,163     75,157  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)   147     186     204     451     398       147     1,239  
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2)                   1,549           1,549  
Adjusted revenues $ 152,940   $ 152,780   $ 149,800   $ 185,123   $ 177,357     $ 641,970   $ 665,060  
                                             

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024  
GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 132,573   $ 138,115   $ 142,123   $ 151,492   $ 153,410     $ 497,179   $ 585,140  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)   147     186     204     451     398       147     1,239  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 132,720   $ 138,301   $ 142,327   $ 151,943   $ 153,808     $ 497,326   $ 586,379  
                 
GAAP incentive fees $ 1,318   $ 6   $ 4,946   $ 17,891   $ 2,496     $ 9,663   $ 25,339  
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(2)                   1,549           1,549  
Adjusted incentive fees $ 1,318   $ 6   $ 4,946   $ 17,891   $ 4,045     $ 9,663   $ 26,888  
                 
GAAP cash-based compensation $ 69,990   $ 70,081   $ 74,851   $ 73,619   $ 74,411     $ 252,180   $ 292,962  
Adjustments(3)   (653 )   (531 )   (574 )   (574 )   (461 )     (2,604 )   (2,140 )
Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 69,337   $ 69,550   $ 74,277   $ 73,045   $ 73,950     $ 249,576   $ 290,822  
                 
GAAP equity-based compensation $ 9,335   $ 8,472   $ 5,916   $ 14,032   $ 13,937     $ 24,940   $ 42,357  
Adjustments(4)   (8,274 )   (7,171 )   (4,644 )   (12,610 )   (12,210 )     (21,914 )   (36,635 )
Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 1,061   $ 1,301   $ 1,272   $ 1,422   $ 1,727     $ 3,026   $ 5,722  
                 
GAAP general, administrative and other $ 35,612   $ 33,277   $ 31,729   $ 48,001   $ 54,310     $ 147,159   $ 167,317  
Adjustments(5)   (11,086 )   (10,229 )   (8,778 )   (21,189 )   (27,079 )     (58,593 )   (67,275 )
Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 24,526   $ 23,048   $ 22,951   $ 26,812   $ 27,231     $ 88,566   $ 100,042  
                 
GAAP interest income $ 853   $ 431   $ 977   $ 827   $ 1,429     $ 1,921   $ 3,664  
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6)   (195 )   (244 )   (249 )   (540 )   (612 )     (195 )   (1,645 )
Adjusted interest income $ 658   $ 187   $ 728   $ 287   $ 817     $ 1,726   $ 2,019  
                 
GAAP other income (loss) $ (40 ) $ 227   $ (872 ) $ 4,408   $ (1,308 )   $ (1,420 ) $ 2,455  
Adjustments(7)   86     (376 )   403     (4,301 )   395       86     (3,879 )
Adjusted other income (loss) $ 46   $ (149 ) $ (469 ) $ 107   $ (913 )   $ (1,334 ) $ (1,424 )
                                             

______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(3) Reflects the removal of severance and compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.
(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024  
Income (loss) before income tax $ 67,505     58,043   $ 66,980   $ (24,142 ) $ 94,515     $ (41,454 ) $ 195,396  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   (10,151 )   (10,540 )   (10,321 )   (15,537 )   (12,822 )     (39,054 )   (49,220 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities   11,148     2,866     3,966     2,222     33       44,075     9,087  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (100,753 )   (49,364 )   (55,371 )   129,584     (151,757 )     253,342     (126,908 )
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation   53,515     24,211     28,712     (62,243 )   84,014       (119,039 )   74,694  
Unrealized investment (income) loss   (2,207 )   (2,529 )   (1,657 )   5,559     (2,280 )     8,012     (907 )
Impact of Consolidated Funds   (4,002 )   (2,647 )   (8,223 )   (11,068 )   (4,138 )     (8,897 )   (26,076 )
Deferred incentive fees   209         942         1,450       3,892     2,392  
Equity-based compensation(2)   8,274     7,171     4,644     12,610     12,210       21,914     36,635  
Amortization of intangibles   10,870     10,661     10,661     10,661     10,423       43,481     42,406  
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings   (244 )           222     90       (244 )   312  
Non-core items(3)   733     (50 )   (1,500 )   6,335     16,780       17,580     21,565  
Pre-tax ANI   34,897     37,822     38,833     54,203     48,518       183,608     179,376  
Income taxes(4)   (7,782 )   (8,434 )   (8,660 )   (12,087 )   (10,802 )     (40,945 )   (39,983 )
ANI   27,115     29,388     30,173     42,116     37,716       142,663     139,393  
Income taxes(4)   7,782     8,434     8,660     12,087     10,802       40,945     39,983  
Realized carried interest allocations   (18,693 )   (14,473 )   (1,585 )   (15,289 )   (18,054 )     (131,089 )   (49,401 )
Realized performance fee-related compensation(5)   12,755     9,102     1,720     15,444     11,421       79,846     37,687  
Realized investment income   (757 )   (557 )   (1,423 )   (3,508 )   (1,057 )     (5,503 )   (6,545 )
Adjusted incentive fees(6)   (1,318 )   (6 )   (4,946 )   (17,891 )   (4,045 )     (9,663 )   (26,888 )
Deferred incentive fees   (209 )       (942 )       (1,450 )     (3,892 )   (2,392 )
Adjusted interest income(6)   (658 )   (187 )   (728 )   (287 )   (817 )     (1,726 )   (2,019 )
Interest expense   1,674     2,012     2,108     2,562     2,649       4,189     9,331  
Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7)   (46 )   149     469     (107 )   913       1,334     1,424  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   10,151     10,540     10,321     15,537     12,822       39,054     49,220  
FRE $ 37,796   $ 44,402   $ 43,827   $ 50,664   $ 50,900     $ 156,158   $ 189,793  
                                             

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 9,843   $ 10,534   $ 9,463   $ 10,518   $ 11,559     $ 38,673   $ 42,074
Non fee-related earnings attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests   308     6     858     5,019     1,263       381     7,146
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 10,151   $ 10,540   $ 10,321   $ 15,537   $ 12,822     $ 39,054   $ 49,220
                                           

(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.

(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024  
Transaction costs $ 38   $ 37   $ 163   $ 670   $ 3,985   $ 6,853   $ 4,855  
Lease remeasurement adjustments               (106 )       (2,709 )   (106 )
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms   631     631     631     631         1,472     1,893  
Severance costs   73                     293      
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation   (588 )   (1,249 )   (2,868 )   9,054     12,280     9,361     17,217  
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out   579     531     574     574     515     2,310     2,194  
Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters               (5,300 )           (5,300 )
Loss on sale of subsidiary               812             812  
Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 733   $ (50 ) $ (1,500 ) $ 6,335   $ 16,780   $ 17,580   $ 21,565  
                                           

(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
  March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		   2023   2024  
Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 %   21.0 % 21.0 %
Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 %   1.3 % 1.3 %
Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 %   22.3 % 22.3 %
                               

(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023   2024
Realized carried interest-related compensation $ 2,358 $ 2,189 $ $ 660 $ 910   $ 11,375 $ 3,759
                               

(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $(0.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $(0.3) million and $0.2 million in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and in fiscal 2024), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and in fiscal 2024).

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024  
FRE $ 37,796   $ 44,402   $ 43,827   $ 50,664   $ 50,900     $ 156,158   $ 189,793  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net   132,720     138,301     142,327     151,943     153,808       497,326     586,379  
FRE margin   28 %   32 %   31 %   33 %   33 %     31 %   32 %
                                             

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024  
Incentive fees $ 1,318   $ 6   $ 4,946   $ 17,891   $ 2,496     $ 9,663   $ 25,339  
Realized carried interest allocations   18,693     14,473     1,585     15,289     18,054       131,089     49,401  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   100,753     49,364     55,371     (129,584 )   151,757       (253,342 )   126,908  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   (80,963 )   (23,947 )   (12,603 )   (69,700 )   31,093       (452,163 )   (75,157 )
Total performance fees   39,801     39,896     49,299     (166,104 )   203,400       (564,753 )   126,491  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (100,753 )   (49,364 )   (55,371 )   129,584     (151,757 )     253,342     (126,908 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   80,963     23,947     12,603     69,700     (31,093 )     452,163     75,157  
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)                   1,549           1,549  
Deferred incentive fees   209         942         1,450       3,892     2,392  
Gross realized performance fees   20,220     14,479     7,473     33,180     23,549       144,644     78,681  
Realized performance fee-related compensation   (12,755 )   (9,102 )   (1,720 )   (15,444 )   (11,421 )     (79,846 )   (37,687 )
Net realized performance fees $ 7,465   $ 5,377   $ 5,753   $ 17,736   $ 12,128     $ 64,798   $ 40,994  
                                             

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units and Class C units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
  March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		 March 31,
2024		     2023     2024
ANI $ 27,115   $ 29,388   $ 30,173   $ 42,116   $ 37,716     $ 142,663   $ 139,393
                 
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic   62,805,788     62,834,818     62,858,468     64,068,952     64,194,859       61,884,671     63,489,135
Assumed vesting of RSUs   524,576     400,034     801,014     333,402     512,946       669,966     512,152
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units   2,501,045     2,504,618     2,538,647     2,553,899     2,573,762       2,475,501     2,542,751
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1)   46,420,141     46,420,141     46,417,845     46,314,543     46,272,227       46,780,724     46,356,244
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(2)   2,514,085     2,514,085     2,502,086     1,962,131     1,958,507       2,807,243     2,234,191
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,765,635     114,673,696     115,118,060     115,232,927     115,512,301       114,618,105     115,134,473
                 
ANI per share $ 0.24   $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.37   $ 0.33     $ 1.24   $ 1.21
                                           

_______________________________

(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement.
(2) Assumes the full exchange of Class C units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class C Exchange Agreement.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,   Percentage Change
(in millions) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024     2023     2024     vs. FQ4'23
Separately Managed Accounts                    
Beginning balance $ 53,420   $ 55,345   $ 56,645   $ 56,380   $ 56,660     $ 49,586   $ 55,345     6 %
Contributions(1)   2,378     1,425     1,036     1,109     2,757       9,658     6,327     16 %
Distributions(2)   (997 )   (429 )   (1,459 )   (1,397 )   (795 )     (4,208 )   (4,080 )   (20) %
Market value, FX and other(4)   544     304     158     568     275       309     1,305     (49) %
Ending balance $ 55,345   $ 56,645   $ 56,380   $ 56,660   $ 58,897     $ 55,345   $ 58,897     6 %
                     
Focused Commingled Funds                    
Beginning balance $ 29,565   $ 30,086   $ 30,762   $ 30,905   $ 32,772     $ 25,587   $ 30,086     11 %
Contributions(1)   713     796     992     1,898     2,429       5,509     6,115     241 %
Distributions(2)   (308 )   (252 )   (988 )   (274 )   (327 )     (1,162 )   (1,841 )   6 %
Market value, FX and other(3)   116     132     139     243     87       152     601     (25) %
Ending balance $ 30,086   $ 30,762   $ 30,905   $ 32,772   $ 34,961     $ 30,086   $ 34,961     16 %
                     
Total                    
Beginning balance $ 82,985   $ 85,431   $ 87,407   $ 87,285   $ 89,432     $ 75,173   $ 85,431     8 %
Contributions(1)   3,091     2,221     2,028     3,007     5,186       15,167     12,442     68 %
Distributions(2)   (1,305 )   (681 )   (2,447 )   (1,671 )   (1,122 )     (5,370 )   (5,921 )   (14) %
Market value, FX and other(3)   660     436     297     811     362       461     1,906     (45) %
Ending balance $ 85,431   $ 87,407   $ 87,285   $ 89,432   $ 93,858     $ 85,431   $ 93,858     10 %
                                                   

_______________________________

(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

  Three Months Ended   Percentage Change
(in millions) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024   vs. FQ4'23
FEAUM              
Private equity $ 45,766   $ 46,539   $ 46,464   $ 48,258   $ 49,869     9 %
Infrastructure   19,274     19,874     20,122     19,789     20,114     4 %
Private debt   14,361     14,865     15,122     15,460     15,477     8 %
Real estate   6,030     6,129     5,577     5,925     8,398     39 %
Total $ 85,431   $ 87,407   $ 87,285   $ 89,432   $ 93,858     10 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 55,345   $ 56,645   $ 56,380   $ 56,660   $ 58,897     6 %
Focused commingled funds   30,086     30,762     30,905     32,772     34,961     16 %
Total $ 85,431   $ 87,407   $ 87,285   $ 89,432   $ 93,858     10 %
               
AUM(1)              
Private equity $ 71,611   $ 73,511   $ 76,031   $ 78,221   $ 81,942     14 %
Infrastructure   27,285     28,521     28,678     28,307     30,003     10 %
Private debt   26,592     27,099     27,520     27,782     28,491     7 %
Real estate   12,891     13,469     13,612     14,646     16,201     26 %
Total $ 138,379   $ 142,600   $ 145,841   $ 148,956   $ 156,637     13 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 82,243   $ 85,058   $ 85,387   $ 88,890   $ 93,938     14 %
Focused commingled funds   43,062     44,389     46,266     45,508     48,545     13 %
Advisory AUM   13,074     13,153     14,188     14,558     14,154     8 %
Total $ 138,379   $ 142,600   $ 145,841   $ 148,956   $ 156,637     13 %
               
Advisory AUA              
Private equity $ 242,461   $ 251,880   $ 264,327   $ 266,246   $ 270,350     12 %
Infrastructure   50,700     53,593     55,146     57,528     60,339     19 %
Private debt   17,362     17,525     18,026     17,916     21,976     27 %
Real estate   171,668     173,992     175,369     168,802     168,455     (2 )%
Total $ 482,191   $ 496,990   $ 512,868   $ 510,492   $ 521,120     8 %
               
Total capital responsibility(2) $ 620,570   $ 639,590   $ 658,709   $ 659,448   $ 677,757     9 %
                                     

_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268


Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of March 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2023. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of March 31, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2023. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once this capital is invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


