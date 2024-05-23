Harvard Bioscience, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2024

HOLLISTON, Mass., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Jim Green, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Cote, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting to investors at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on June 5, 2024.

The Company’s presentation will be 2:00-2:25 PM ET on June 5th. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Harvard Bioscience website at https://investor.harvardbioscience.com. A replay will be available shortly after the presentation has concluded.

Harvard Bioscience will also host one-on-one meetings with investors in conjunction with the Conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact healthcareconference@jefferies.com.

About Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at

www.harvardbioscience.com

Company Contact:

Harvard Bioscience

Jennifer Cote, Chief Financial Officer

(508) 893-3120

Investor Contacts:

Three Part Advisors

Sandy Martin / Erol Girgin / William Shelmire

HBIO@threepa.com

(214) 616-2207