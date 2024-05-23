Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Looking Into Attempted Foreclosure of Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Nashville – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that his office is looking into a private investment company’s attempt to foreclose on one of America’s most beloved sites. The Memphis home that was the residence of one of the world’s most influential musicians became the target of Nausanny Investments and Private Lending, LLC after claims that moneys owed to the lender by the heirs of Elvis Presley had been defaulted. Presley’s granddaughter asked for and received a stay of the sale based on allegations of fraud against the company.

“Graceland is one of the most iconic landmarks in the State of Tennessee, and the Presley family have generously shared it with the world since Elvis’s passing,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “Elvis made Memphis the center of the music universe, and Graceland stands as a monument to his legacy and a fond remembrance for his family. My office has fought fraud against homeowners for decades, and there is no home in Tennessee more beloved than Graceland. I have asked my lawyers to look into this matter, determine the full extent of any misconduct that may have occurred, and identify what we can do to protect both Elvis Presley’s heirs and anyone else who may be similarly threatened.”

Graceland opened to the public on June 7, 1982. As one of the most visited homes in America, nearly one million visitors annually make a pilgrimage to the site. Only the White House attracts more tourists to a home. Graceland is owned by Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, and a court in Memphis confirmed her ownership on May 22, 2024.

