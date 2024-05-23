Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,997 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Rhode Island State Archives Open Two New Exhibits

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the Rhode Island State Archives today announced the opening of two new exhibits at the Rhode Island State House and the State Archives.

"As Secretary of State, I'm fortunate to be able to help tell Rhode Island's story through the invaluable resources available in our State Archives," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Together, these two exhibits teach us about the ways Rhode Islanders have always been civically engaged, and how we can still visit and petition our government to this day."

Mighty Voices: Petitioning for Change Throughout History features an array of original manuscripts written by Rhode Islanders past as they came together around a cause. The exhibit includes petitions related to woman's suffrage, racial injustice, divorce, the adoption of children, child labor, capital punishment, and public school. The exhibit is open to the public at the Rhode Island State Archives (33 Broad Street, Providence) Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A reception for the exhibit is planned for June 25 at 5 p.m. at the State Archives.

120 Years of the Rhode Island State House tells the story of the design, construction, and past and present uses of the State House. 2024 marks the 120th anniversary of the completion of construction of the building, marking a substantial shift in the way Rhode Island's government functioned. The exhibit begins with the history of Snowtown, in partnership with The Snowtown Project, and ends with stories of modern-day civic engagement within the building. The exhibit is located in the Lower Level Gallery in the State House and can be viewed during the building's business hours.

The State Archives is home to more than 10 million letters, photographs, and important state documents that form a permanent, tangible record of Rhode Island's rich history. Visitors to the Archives can access vital records, census data, historical manuscripts and documents, and more. Many artifacts and documents have also been digitized and are available in the State Archives online catalog at https://catalog.sos.ri.gov/ and Digital Archives. To learn more about the State Archives, visit https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/state-archives.

###

You just read:

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Rhode Island State Archives Open Two New Exhibits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more