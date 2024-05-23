Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Rhode Island State Archives Open Two New Exhibits

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the Rhode Island State Archives today announced the opening of two new exhibits at the Rhode Island State House and the State Archives.

"As Secretary of State, I'm fortunate to be able to help tell Rhode Island's story through the invaluable resources available in our State Archives," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Together, these two exhibits teach us about the ways Rhode Islanders have always been civically engaged, and how we can still visit and petition our government to this day."

Mighty Voices: Petitioning for Change Throughout History features an array of original manuscripts written by Rhode Islanders past as they came together around a cause. The exhibit includes petitions related to woman's suffrage, racial injustice, divorce, the adoption of children, child labor, capital punishment, and public school. The exhibit is open to the public at the Rhode Island State Archives (33 Broad Street, Providence) Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A reception for the exhibit is planned for June 25 at 5 p.m. at the State Archives.

120 Years of the Rhode Island State House tells the story of the design, construction, and past and present uses of the State House. 2024 marks the 120th anniversary of the completion of construction of the building, marking a substantial shift in the way Rhode Island's government functioned. The exhibit begins with the history of Snowtown, in partnership with The Snowtown Project, and ends with stories of modern-day civic engagement within the building. The exhibit is located in the Lower Level Gallery in the State House and can be viewed during the building's business hours.

The State Archives is home to more than 10 million letters, photographs, and important state documents that form a permanent, tangible record of Rhode Island's rich history. Visitors to the Archives can access vital records, census data, historical manuscripts and documents, and more. Many artifacts and documents have also been digitized and are available in the State Archives online catalog at https://catalog.sos.ri.gov/ and Digital Archives. To learn more about the State Archives, visit https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/state-archives.

