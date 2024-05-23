Roofing Franchise, The Roof Gallery, Expands to Texas with First Franchise Sale

The roof franchise is offering ownership opportunities nationwide, planting its very first franchise location within Houston.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roof Gallery , an innovative roofing company that has transformed the standard roofing process into an extraordinary, design-centric customer experience, is proud to announce the sale of its very first franchise territory. Soon Houston, Texas will see The Roof Gallery’s services available throughout the area. The first franchise is owned by franchise partners Chris Wells and Simone Ball.Owner and Founder of The Roof Gallery, Donavan Morgan, expressed his excitement about the newest location .“Our first franchise feels like a dream turned reality and gives me the confidence to keep thinking big,” Morgan said. “Also, to do it with a company like WSR Roofing, who has been in business for over 35 years serving the city of Houston, shows we have something of value to offer.”With a vision for sprawling growth, The Roof Gallery is pursuing expansion through franchising, targeting first the Southern United States, followed by national expansion, and eventually reaching Canada.Morgan emphasized the strategic advantage for entrepreneurs, sharing that the franchise includes a robust support system and extensive marketing strategies. Radio, TV, email, socialmedia, SEO-optimization, and more are all part of the brand’s high performance marketing start-up package.“The Roof Gallery is an awesome investment choice for franchise buyers as not only do we provide a plug-and-play way to become a successful business owner in a fast growing industry, but we’re also providing solutions in recruiting top talent,” he said.The Roof Gallery is known for its exceptional quality and reliable roofing solutions. The company has been featured on HGTV, has created and produced its own song and music video, is engaged in several local partnerships, and is currently working on its own reality TV show Every Shingle Day.“Houston, we have solutions! When it comes to the roofing industry, joining The Roof Gallery franchise is getting the job right the first time,” added Morgan.For more information about The Roof Gallery and franchise opportunities, visit www.theroofgalleryfranchise.com About The Roof GalleryThe Roof Gallery is where engineering meets elegance, functionality fuses with flair, and every roof becomes a testament to beauty and durability. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the roofing franchise has seen exponential growth since its inception and has been featured on HGTV. To learn more about joining The Roof Gallery franchise family, visit www.theroofgalleryfranchise.com