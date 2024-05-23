Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Compass Minerals International, Inc. (“Compass Minerals” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CMP) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (“Compass Minerals” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CMP) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Compass Minerals common stock between November 29, 2023 and March 22, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On April 24, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its former and current officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Compass Minerals overstated the likelihood that it would be awarded a renewed U.S. Forest Service contract for the use of its proprietary magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season, as a result of safety issues presented by its fire retardant; (2) Compass Minerals materially overstated the extent to which testing had confirmed that its fire retardants were safe; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

When investors learned the truth, Compass Minerals’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Compass Minerals’ securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before June 24, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.