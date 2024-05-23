United Steelworkers in Kamloops ratify new contract with Hudson’s Bay following 165-day strike

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a hard-fought 165-day strike, members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1-417 have achieved a significant victory by ratifying a new collective agreement with Hudson’s Bay in Kamloops, B.C. USW members walked off the job on Dec. 10, 2023, after reaching an impasse with the department store.



This achievement follows a relentless campaign for fairness, resulting in improvements to contract language, protections for union positions, wage hikes and lump-sum payments. Additionally, Hudson’s Bay has pledged substantial financial assistance for members choosing not to return to the store following the strike.

“This milestone was made possible by the unwavering solidarity of striking USW 1-417 members and the steadfast leadership of key individuals,” said Marty Gibbons, USW Local 1-417 President. “It has been a privilege to stand alongside these courageous members in their fight to better their working lives.”

In April, the USW escalated efforts to end the strike by launching a nationwide campaign targeting customers during Bay Days. With public support growing, a request to appoint a special mediator was made to B.C.’s Minister of Labour, Harry Bains. David Schaub, the provincially appointed mediator, was assigned to work with the two parties for 14 days commencing May 3.

“We thank special mediator David Schaub for his assistance in achieving a resolution in a timely manner,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada. “We are deeply proud and thankful of the support shown by the residents of Kamloops, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the store in the coming days.”

Since the strike began, Hudson’s Bay workers stood firmly behind their bargaining committee’s commitment to achieve better wages and improved working conditions.

“As with any collective agreement, compromises were made, with neither the USW nor Hudson’s Bay achieving their desired outcomes,” said Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 Financial Secretary. “However, we have secured an agreement that allows our members to return to work with dignity, knowing that our struggle has paved the way for a better workplace – now and in the future.”

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Kamloops and District Labour Council for their support throughout our labour dispute as well as the solidarity demonstrated by Steelworkers across Canada. From Quebec to Vancouver, Steelworkers stepped up to generously volunteer their time to distribute pamphlets at numerous Hudson Bay locations to help raise attention to our strike and to put pressure on the company to reach a fair deal,” said Lawrence.

The Hudson’s Bay in Kamloops has been unionized since 1993.

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector Union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

