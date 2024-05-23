NCSBN Issues Fraud Detection Guidance for Employers and Educators

Chicago, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN has developed a statement, “Fraud Detection Guidance for Employers and Educators,” to provide direction for nursing education programs, employers and others who assess nursing applicants for advanced study, employment, certification and other uses.

Cognizant that fraud is pervasive across all segments of society but especially dangerous within the health care sector, NCSBN has published recommendations to help prevent fraudulent individuals from entering nursing programs and health care organizations.

“While the vast majority of nurses are safe, competent and worthy of the public’s continual ranking of them as the most trusted profession, there are a small number of opportunists that seek to exploit this trust in pursuit of advancing their education or career. Fraud in nursing is a serious health concern posing a threat to patients and eroding their confidence in the profession. This statement is designed to increase awareness and help implement methods of fraud detection and prevention,” comments NCSBN Director of Nursing Education Nancy Spector, PhD, RN, FAAN, one of the statement’s authors.

A number of prominent nursing organizations and nursing leaders stand in support of this statement. The full text of the statement can be found here.

