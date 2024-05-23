Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,976 in the last 365 days.

Fast Response Serves First Responders with Cash Giveaway

Victor Rancour

We just wanted to do something that honors the men and women that give so much. We’re going to have fun with this. I can’t wait to see some smiling faces and make some new friends along the way”
— Victor Rancour

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Response Heating and Cooling, the Dallas-based service company, is giving away $5000 every month in 2024 to first responders, teachers, and active military members.

Company owner Victor Rancour came up with the idea. “We just wanted to do something that honors the men and women that give so much. We’re going to have fun with this. I can’t wait to see some smiling faces and make some new friends along the way.”

The extra money could be handy for families in the area. According to a recent WalletHub study, the Dallas Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) ranks second only to Miami, FL, among cities struggling with inflation.

Rancour acquired Fast Response just a few weeks ago and has big plans to grow the company. He figures he could make a splash with billboards and other marketing tactics or use that same money and put it in the pockets of people who could use it. “Investing in my community is the best way I know how to spread goodwill and brighten someone's month,” he says

The first drawing is in June. First responders, teachers, and active military members can sign up to win here.

No purchase is necessary to enter the giveaway.

For more information, contact Victor Rancour directly at 714-325-2259 or victor@callprofitrocket.com

Victor Rancour
Rocket Group
+19047045058 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Fast Response Serves First Responders with Cash Giveaway

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more