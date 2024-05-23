Fast Response Serves First Responders with Cash Giveaway

Victor Rancour

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Response Heating and Cooling, the Dallas-based service company, is giving away $5000 every month in 2024 to first responders, teachers, and active military members.

Company owner Victor Rancour came up with the idea. “We just wanted to do something that honors the men and women that give so much. We’re going to have fun with this. I can’t wait to see some smiling faces and make some new friends along the way.”

The extra money could be handy for families in the area. According to a recent WalletHub study, the Dallas Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) ranks second only to Miami, FL, among cities struggling with inflation.

Rancour acquired Fast Response just a few weeks ago and has big plans to grow the company. He figures he could make a splash with billboards and other marketing tactics or use that same money and put it in the pockets of people who could use it. “Investing in my community is the best way I know how to spread goodwill and brighten someone's month,” he says

The first drawing is in June. First responders, teachers, and active military members can sign up to win here.

No purchase is necessary to enter the giveaway.

For more information, contact Victor Rancour directly at 714-325-2259 or victor@callprofitrocket.com