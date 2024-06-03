Caregivers Resource Group Unveils a Comprehensive Support Ecosystem for Family Caregivers and Employers
Strategic partnerships build a robust platform supporting overlapping roles for aging care – at work and home.
I am proud to announce the launch of Caregivers Resource Group. We have broadened our horizons to extend unparalleled support and resources to both individual family caregivers and their employers.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a pivotal moment with the introduction of the next chapter for the organization – the launch of Caregivers Resource Group, formerly known as Generationally Prepared. Under the visionary leadership of founder Scott Bown, they have broadened horizons to extend support and resources to both individual family caregivers and the organizations that employ them.
— Scott Bown, Founder, Caregivers Resource Group.
Caregivers Resource Group understands the need to balance the demanding roles of professional life and family caregiving. Strategic partners support the quest for providing tender, loving care to aging loved ones while caregivers strive for workplace success. Caregivers Resource Group understands and extends open arms and a trove of resources to support those dual endeavors.
When Home Meets Work: Creating a Balanced Equation
Society has evolved and so have the challenges of caregiving. The traditional lines between work and home are fading, making it crucial for employers to become part of the solution. At Caregivers Resource Group, strategic partnerships build a robust platform that supports the navigation of these overlapping roles – at work and at home.
Strategic Partnerships
• Happy Healthy Caregiver LLC – Elizabeth Miller: Advocating for family caregivers, Elizabeth tailors robust Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) focusing on the unique needs of family caregivers within corporations.
• CareWise Solutions – Jeannette Galvanek: Providing revolutionary paths to the intersection of employee caregiving and workplace productivity, Jeannette brings a wealth of experience to reimagining caregiving models across America.
• TASC, Regional Sales Director - Paul Connelly: Paul works with employers across the U.S. to develop unique employee programs using pre-tax benefit accounts helping ease Employee Family Caregivers challenges while supporting KPI’s such as recruitment and retention strategies.
• Melody S. Wright: With her extensive background in corporate training and project management, Melody plays an integral role in matching organizational needs with effective solutions.
Caregivers Resource Group Services
The Turnkey ERG’s Online Platform and specialized coaching program are meticulously designed to benefit both employers and employees. The program supports employers concerned about the productivity of caregiving staff and caregiver looking for an empathetic support system. each offering is tailored to address these very concerns.
• Team Leader Training: Building momentum for care-aware organizational change.
• Financial Wellness Programs and Webinars: A comprehensive approach to improving overall financial health.
• The Caring Place HUB: An online dashboard and smartphone app with an abundance of resources for Employers, Employee-Caregivers, and their families.
• Employee Caregiver Survey Service: Gain insights to support and understand your employees with caregiving responsibilities.
• Generational Guardians Membership: An online group of fellow family caregivers with the resources, strength, and community needed to support the aging caregiving journey.
Educational Opportunities
• “The Step-by-Step Guide for Transitioning into the Role of Family Caregiver”: From medical navigation to legal and financial know-how, this course takes caregivers through every step.
• “Personal Finance Course for Caregivers: The Ultimate Guide to Success”: Tailored for family caregivers, this self-study program helps manage the financial dimensions of caregiving.
Caregivers Resource Group’s founder, Scott Bown in Pittsburgh, PA is proud to be part of this well-researched white paper released February 2024, titled "The Importance of Supporting Working Family Caregivers: Perspectives of Human Resource Leaders and Recommendations for Improved Support.” The white paper, a collaborative effort among leading experts in the field, examines the challenges faced by employees balancing caregiving responsibilities with their professional careers and offers valuable suggestions for best practices in employee benefits and policies. To transform aging caregiving experiences, retain focus, productivity, and peace of mind while tackling the caregiving maze – experience the pivotal difference that thoughtfully curated guidance and practical tools can make. At Caregivers Resource Group, no caregiver walks alone. Visit the website to explore services and educational courses, or reach out directly for more information on how Caregivers Resource Group can assist caregiving journeys.
About Caregivers Resource Group
Caregivers Resource Group is a beacon of hope in the caregiving storm, weaving a blanket of resources and support for individual family caregivers and the companies they work for. The mission is to ensure every caregiver feels valued, competent, and empowered to care for their loved ones without sacrificing their professional aspirations.
Scott Bown
Caregivers Resource Group, Pittsburgh, PA
+1 800-270-8358
Info@caregiversresourcegroup.com
