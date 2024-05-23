Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,000 in the last 365 days.

Multiple carbonate system parameters independently govern shell formation in a marine mussel

Multiple carbonate system parameters independently govern shell formation in a marine mussel

Published 23 May 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, calcification, chemistry, laboratory, mollusks, morphology, North Atlantic, physiology

Calcification is vital to marine organisms that produce calcium carbonate shells and skeletons. However, how calcification is impacted by ongoing environmental changes, including ocean acidification, remains incompletely understood due to complex relationships among the carbonate system variables hypothesized to drive calcification. Here, we experimentally decouple these drivers in an exploration of shell formation in adult marine mussels, Mytilus californianus. In contrast to models that focus on single parameters like calcium carbonate saturation state, our results implicate two independent factors, bicarbonate concentration and seawater pH, in governing calcification. While qualitatively similar to ideas embodied in the related substrate-inhibitor ratio (bicarbonate divided by hydrogen ion concentration), our data highlight that merging bicarbonate ion and hydrogen ion concentrations into a simple quotient obscures important features of calcification. Considering a dual-parameter framework improves mechanistic understanding of how calcifiers interact with complex and changing chemical conditions.

Ninokawa A. T., Saley A. M., Shalchi R. & Gaylord B., 2024. Multiple carbonate system parameters independently govern shell formation in a marine mussel. Communications Earth and Environment 5: 273. doi: 10.1038/s43247-024-01440-5. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Multiple carbonate system parameters independently govern shell formation in a marine mussel

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more