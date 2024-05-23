Native American Stand Down

The North Dakota Native American Veterans are hosting a stand down at the Sky Dancer Casino and Resort on June 10-11, 2024.

This stand down will have information about VA healthcare and benefits, VA home loans, disability claims, employment assistance, social services, education assistance, housing and more!

Evangelo "Vann" Morris is the keynote speaker. He is a U.S. Navy retired Surface Warfare Officer and Afghanistan deployed combat veteran who has travelled to 45 countries and is on a mission to Heal America.