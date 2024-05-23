Falcon Insurance Group Selects Percipience’s Data Magnifier SaaS Solution

A planned implementation under six months delivering advanced analytics, reports, dashboards, and generative AI applications all played a part in this selection

NEW ORLEANS, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percipience is pleased to announce Falcon Insurance Group (Falcon) has selected the company’s data and analytics solution, Data Magnifier, for the speed to market and robust analytics functionality offered right out-of-the-box (OOTB).



Falcon, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, writes high risk personal auto coverages in seven states and utilizes the Diamond suite from Percipience partner, Insuresoft, for policy, billing, and claims administration. Data Magnifier is inherently core system agnostic and designed to integrate seamlessly with any data source, and Percipience’s relationship with Insuresoft accelerates an already best-in-class delivery schedule.

“Percipience’s ability to quickly integrate with our existing systems and support our insurance products was important to us and gets us from selection to production with all integrations and historical data loads completed in less than six months,” said Brandon Miller, chief technology officer at Falcon. “Percipience’s continuing investments in Data Magnifier and the expansion of their advanced analytics capabilities gives us confidence that we have the right platform for both our tactical and strategic analytics needs.”

Uniquely, Percipience delivers all the data models, code, components, and documentation to allow their insurance clients, like Falcon, to have complete control of their data solution going forward. Data Magnifier’s client extension framework allows clients to extend the product’s integrations, data models, reports, and analytics themselves or with support from Percipience or a third-party to control the timing and cost of delivering company specific requirements to their business. By deploying on Percipience’s SaaS platform, they will further benefit from having Percipience’s management of the environment and application.

“Falcon Insurance Group is a great addition to our growing list of clients who recognize the advantages of having a modern, cloud-based insurance analytics solution that is independent of their back-end administration systems,” said Bruce F. Broussard Jr., managing director at Percipience. “They gain tremendous flexibility while delivering industry leading analytics capability in near-real time to support continued business growth. Brandon and the Falcon team have been great partners and we’re looking forward to helping them transform their data into a powerful competitive advantage.”

About Percipience

Percipience is an insurtech data and analytics software provider, whose core-system agnostic Data Magnifier platform quickly transforms siloed data from multiple sources into a competitive advantage. Data Magnifier’s comprehensive integration, data management, and reporting components can be deployed on any cloud platform and database. Delivered with the detailed documentation of an in-house developed application, Data Magnifier gives insurers full control of how the solution is managed and empowers insurers to own their data. For more information, please visit www.percipience.com.

About Falcon Insurance Group (Falcon)

Falcon is a different kind of car insurance company-one that values simplicity and integrity in everything we do. We make it easy for you to get the protection you need no matter what your driving record-including drivers without prior coverage and those that require an SR22 financial responsibility filing. With a growing network of more than 1,200 partner agents in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah, we have the technology, the expertise and the commitment to do right by our customers. That means giving you the respect you deserve, the discounts you're entitled to and a fast and fair claims experience when you need us most. To learn more about Falcon, please visit the company’s website at www.falconinsgroup.com.