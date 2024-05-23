Catch the Perfect Ride in Seaside, Oregon

Seaside Visitors Can Surf the Sea or Ride the “Dirt Wave” at Klootchy Creek

SEASIDE, Ore., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From surfing to mountain biking, Seaside, Oregon is the destination to catch the perfect ride. The North Coast around Seaside is home to some of the Northwest’s best surfing beaches and offers a variety of surfing camps, lessons, and local surf shops. For riders who prefer dry ground, the 2024 Ride the Dirt Wave Flow Duro event returns to Klootchy Creek Trails in Seaside, June 8-9. This three-part mountain biking series highlights the coast’s best trails and offers something for everyone, from guided rides to an exhilarating Enduro Race.

Managed by Oregon Rides , the Ride the Dirt Wave event kicks off at Klootchy Creek Trails in Clatsop County, followed by events at the Whisky Run Trails in Coos County and Big Creek Trails in Newport. The trails offer adventure for all ages and skill levels from advanced blue and black diamond trails to family-friendly/beginner short and sweet trails.

“Ride the Dirt Wave offers two epic days of riding at each destination,” said Daniella Crowder, director of Oregon Rides & Events and organizer of Ride the Dirt Wave. “If you’ve been wanting to check out the Klootchy Creek area but weren’t sure where to ride, Saturday’s riding event near Seaside is the perfect opportunity to have fun with a supportive guide to show you the trails. For more experienced riders, Sunday is the Flow Duro Challenge with a high-speed, timed race down a machine-built trail.”

The two-day event also includes local food, brews and music onsite at Klootchy Creek with an after-ride party planned for Saturday, June 8 at Ruby’s Roadside Grill in Seaside.

Seaside Fun Beyond Biking

Event attendees need only go five miles into the fun capital of the Oregon Coast, Seaside, for ocean- and river-front accommodations, to wind down with a walk on the prom and to experience all the dining, shopping, and exploring the area has to offer.

Directly west of Klootchy Creek, some of the area’s best surfing can be found at Indian Beach in Ecola State Park and Short Sand Beach in Oswald State Park. A large selection of surfboards, surf gear and surfing wetsuits are available for purchase and rental at Cleanline Surf Shop and Seaside Surf Shop. Oregon Surf Adventures offers a selection of lessons, camps, and a surf club. Beginner lessons focus on ocean awareness, equipment use, water safety, surf techniques, and surf etiquette.

Established in 1980, Cleanline Surf Shop’s two local instructors provide surfing lessons for all ages and skill levels: Lexie Hallahan, director of NW Women’s Surf Camps, this year celebrates 20 years of creating unique and transformative surf and bodyboard experiences. With 40-plus years of surfing experience, Tony Gardner's vast knowledge and experience in the Pacific Ocean gives him a unique ability to forecast and understand the challenges that these waters bring.

Seaside, Oregon is the destination for catching the perfect ride – whether it’s on a scenic biking trail or in the ocean. Left photo: Don Frank for the City of Seaside, Oregon Visitors Bureau. Right Photo: Jeremy Burke for Ride the Dirt Wave

“Biking and surfing are both extremely popular with visitors,” said Joshua Heineman, Seaside’s Director of Tourism Marketing. “As with all activities, we encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with safety guidelines before trying local biking trails and surf breaks. For surfing in particular, we stress water safety and encourage people to rely on Seaside’s surf shops and surf instructors as sources of information where the rule of thumb is: when in doubt, don’t go out.”

