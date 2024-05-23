Southern California Reproductive Center Encourages Women to Preserve Their Fertility
May is Women’s Health Month
I recommend women in their 30s consider whether or not they will want children eventually, and if the answer is maybe, I suggest seeing a fertility specialist to discuss the options of egg freezing.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Hills, CA. (May 22, 2024) Southern California Reproductive Center is encouraging women to be proactive and take their reproductive health into their own hands during May, Women’s Health Month. The fertility specialists at SCRC are giving women tips to preserve their fertility, whether they are looking to have children soon or years down the line.
— Dr. Carolyn Alexander
Dr. Carolyn Alexander, a physician at SCRC says there are a few life choices for women to consider when looking to preserve their fertility. Dr. Alexander said as women age, their egg count decreases due to the natural ovarian aging process.
“For some women, it’s hard for them to know whether or not they are ready for children or even want kids,” said Dr. Alexander. “At SCRC, we are sympathetic to this and work with each patient to understand their goals and want to help plan for their family. I recommend women in their 30s consider whether or not they will want children eventually, and if the answer is maybe, I suggest seeing a fertility specialist to discuss the options of egg freezing. Egg freezing is the only true safety net to preserve a woman’s window of opportunity for conception.”
SCRC offers many different fertility treatment options including egg freezing with their on-sight state-of-the-art ART Reproductive Center. There the eggs are stored in liquid nitrogen tanks and are routinely checked that they are preserved at the right temperature. Dr. Susan Maxwell said if a woman is looking to become pregnant at some point, it’s important to take care of all aspects of your health now to improve their chances for conceiving naturally.
“This is a holistic process and developing a healthy exercise routine and eating an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables helps aid in your fertility years,” said Dr. Maxwell. “Vitamins and nutrients are linked to positive lasting impacts on fertility so we often recommend a Mediterranean diet. We recommend cutting out toxins like tobacco, alcohol and cannabis if you are looking to conceive any time soon. Focus on your mental health, try acupuncture and meditation, find the things that bring you joy, stay physically active and get good sleep. These things can all help you in the long run when looking to get pregnant.”
To make an appointment or learn more about egg freezing and fertility options, head to scrcivf.com.
About SCRC:
Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is an innovative fertility clinic that focuses on respect and compassion through its values of being inclusive and supporting a diverse patient population. Its doctors and fertility specialists are pioneers in the fields of assisted reproductive technology and endocrinology. For more than 25 years, the fertility specialists at SCRC have been a ranking choice in Southern California. Patients can visit offices in Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Pasadena and Ventura.
