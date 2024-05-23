Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider Continues Its Flight Test Campaign





The B-21 Raider continues its flight test campaign at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PHOTO RELEASE) Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) B-21 Raider continues its flight test campaign at Edwards Air Force Base, California, led by a Combined Test Force (CTF) comprised of Northrop Grumman and U.S. Air Force personnel. CTF test pilots indicate the jet is performing as expected with the aircraft flying like the simulator, reflecting the precision of the digital environment on B-21.

