Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,029 in the last 365 days.

Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider Continues Its Flight Test Campaign

A B-21 Raider stealth bomber flies with clouds in the distance.

The B-21 Raider continues its flight test campaign at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PHOTO RELEASE) Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) B-21 Raider continues its flight test campaign at Edwards Air Force Base, California, led by a Combined Test Force (CTF) comprised of Northrop Grumman and U.S. Air Force personnel. CTF test pilots indicate the jet is performing as expected with the aircraft flying like the simulator, reflecting the precision of the digital environment on B-21.

For more information about the B-21, please click here.

Contact: Christine Denton
321-272-4907
christine.denton@ngc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edb65257-b2a3-4410-91ad-d15016d55457

 


Primary Logo

Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider Continues Its Flight Test Campaign

The B-21 Raider continues its flight test campaign at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

You just read:

Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider Continues Its Flight Test Campaign

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more