Userfront Raises $5.3M Seed, Launches Transformational Auth and Identity Platform for SaaS Businesses

Backed by Heavybit and Stanford, Userfront has released the definitive auth and identity platform for growing SaaS companies

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userfront , the definitive auth and identity platform for growing SaaS companies, has announced a seed investment round of $5.3 million led by Heavybit, and its general availability for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers. Userfront’s auth and access control system handles the full range of SaaS use cases and unlocks greater revenue opportunities faster by serving free individual accounts, freemium organizations, and customized Fortune 500 enterprises in a single platform.



Identity is the primary way that SaaS businesses monetize their products as they grow. Seats, invite flows, access control, data residency, and compliance are all huge competitive advantages when done right. However, many companies put auth on the back burner early on, which leads to bottlenecks, operational complexity, and missed revenue down the road.

"Identity is the cornerstone of all online business," said Tyler Warnock, CEO of Userfront. “However, it’s easy to pick something basic at the beginning and then get behind. Companies operate like that for years, kicking the can down the road, and miss out on millions of dollars in revenue. We built Userfront to be the best way to grow a company at all stages. Start free, move fast, and scale all the way up to Fortune 500 enterprise customers."

Userfront offers digital businesses a pathway to net-new revenue by fast tracking their ability to incrementally add new features, upgrading customers to higher account tiers, and rescuing at-risk customer accounts that require custom enterprise auth and access control. For companies that have started their journey with a basic system and now need to scale, Userfront offers a migration assistant that can mimic a company’s existing identity system and rapidly migrate and modernize the company to better serve its customers.

"We wanted somebody to take away the churn of identity management for us,” said Roi Avidan, Head of Technology at financial services company Pay.com.au. “Userfront made moving off Amazon Cognito effortless and allowed us to quickly transition from single-user accounts to organization accounts. This was perhaps the single most wanted feature request from our customers, and we’ve seen tremendous growth since then."

Today, Userfont serves hundreds of organizations from startups to Fortune 500 with the following features and benefits:

Meet stringent compliance demands, including SOC 2, GDPR, and Data Residency.

Serve larger and more sophisticated customers across all tiers in a single platform, both now and in the future.

Enable fully customizable authentication flows for enterprise customers.

A central dashboard for managing, adding, upgrading, and analyzing users and accounts.

Accelerate feature deployment from months to days.

Lower effort to acquire users and convert them at every stage.

Flexible pricing that scales with customer needs.



“Something I’ve seen consistently across a wide swath of software products is that identity is one of the hardest things to get right and an area most implementations fall well short of unlocking the full potential,” said Joseph Ruscio, General Partner at Heavybit. “Userfront’s innovative approach to identity and access management (IAM) provides their customers with a single solution that starts with just a few lines of code and scales across all of their different use-cases. It seamlessly handles everything from small self-serve accounts up to large enterprise organizations in a single product.”

Userfront’s pricing is tailored to match SaaS company growth—start free and scale customer by customer. To learn more about Userfront or to get started today, read the blog post or visit www.userfront.com .

About Userfront

Userfront is an auth and identity platform that transforms digital businesses to serve free, freemium, and enterprise customers in one place. New customers are impatient — Userfront specializes in efficiently migrating systems so you can win new business while delighting existing customers. Founded in 2021, Userfront is backed by Heavybit and Stanford and is based in San Jose, CA. To learn more, visit www.userfront.com .

