aconso Launches into U.S. Market, Redefining HR Document Management

CLAYMONT, Del., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today aconso , an innovator in HR document management systems and a leading provider of cloud-based HR software solutions, announced its launch into the U.S. market. Used by more than 600 HR teams at global organizations - including Lufthansa, Siemens, and Porsche - aconso helps manage 1 billion HR documents for more than 6 million employees annually, improving the lives of HR professionals. aconso helps alleviate the burden of document overwhelm as its automated document creation increases efficiency, and frees up valuable time so HR professionals can better focus on and invest in company employees.



Having established itself as the top player in the DACH region, consistently achieving 15-20% year-over-year revenue growth for the past 20 years, and with a solid presence in Europe, aconso sees the increasing demand for its innovative solutions in the U.S. market.

“The document management solutions market was valued at $7 billion in 2022, and it's expected to reach $42 billion by 2035 due to factors like digital transformation, remote work, and compliance needs,” said Ulrich Jaenicke , CEO and co-founder of aconso. “Our recent partnership with Iron Mountain for scanning services, alongside our recent customer wins, underscores the increasing necessity for aconso in assisting U.S. organizations with their evolving document creation and management requirements.”

U.S. HR Teams are Facing a Tsunami of Document Creation

The FTC's recent noncompete ban - which would impact 30 million employees should it go into effect - would mean companies could no longer rely solely on outdated noncompete clauses. HR professionals would need to ensure new protections are put in place and agreed upon by existing employees. As a result, many teams would be required to create, share, and chase for the signature on new agreements - contracts, NDAs, or nonsolicit agreements, for example - for almost every existing employee.

The sheer number of new HR documents for employees, not to mention the process for the review and approval of each, represents a huge task for HR managers and one that should not be embarked upon without automated document creation. Each hour spent manually preparing individual documents is an hour the HR team is not delivering value back to the business, which in large enterprises could represent tens of thousands of hours.

“Today's U.S. HR professionals face unprecedented pressure, with 71% citing team burnout as a challenge and 73% lacking necessary tools for effective job performance," stated Ulrich Jaenicke , CEO and co-founder of aconso. "Now, they're confronted with a surge in document creation and management, translating to thousands of hours of work. aconso is here to automate this workload, reducing document creation time by 80%.”

aconso's Genius Document Creation

Now available to customers in the U.S. aconso's Genius Document Creation , empowers HR managers to automate the creation of personalized HR documents effortlessly. Integrated with leading employee management software such as SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, Oracle HCM, and SAP HCM, aconso's platform streamlines document creation while ensuring compliance and efficiency. With features like Microsoft Word-based master templates and digital signature integration, aconso enables HR professionals to create polished documents with ease, saving thousands of hours of manual work.

Hundreds of HR teams across Europe have used aconso’s Genius Document Creation to great success and time savings. Companies including Lufthansa, Continental, Panasonic, Siemens, Starbucks Coffee, and Loreal, have used aconso’s solutions to reduce paper consumption, increase efficiency, and optimize global HR processes.

Leadership in the U.S.

The executive team leading aconso in the U.S. includes CEO Ulrich Jaenicke and CFO Jan Klockgeter, both bringing extensive experience and leadership to drive aconso's growth. Business Development Manager, Mahdis Salehi will lead U.S. Sales, and Head of Global Marketing and Alliances, Hinada Neiron will be responsible for aconso’s partner ecosystem.

aconso Customer Quotes

“Today, we update our documents more or less at the touch of a button.”



Tobias Hermann, HR Services - Munich Airport

“We have already seen significant increase in quality and productivity in the processes we have implemented. We no longer have to take care of printing and scanning, since all operations pass through the system fully automatically.”



Kai Berger, Head of Human Resources Services - Siemens Switzerland

About aconso

aconso empowers more than 600 HR teams globally to prioritize their company’s most valuable assets - the employees - while creating and managing 1 billion HR documents for more than 6 million employees annually. Founded in 2001, aconso invented the digital personnel file and set new standards for digitizing and automating HR processes, becoming the market and innovation leader for cloud software in HR document management.

aconso has its main offices in Germany, and Switzerland, and recently launched in the United States with an office in Delaware. aconso partners and integrates with the leading employee management software providers, including SAP Success Factors, Workday, Oracle HCM and workflow providers such as ServiceNow. A full list of aconso’s partners can be found here. More information about aconso can be found at www.aconso.com

