Next Generation Centrifuge Market Is reaching a projected value of US$ 2,346.6 million By 2034
Next Generation Centrifuge Market is projected to See Significant Growth Driven by the Rising Usage in Several Industries for Improved Separation TechnologyROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation centrifuge market (下一代离心机市场) is estimated at US$ 1,296.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a significant with a 6.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass US$ 2,346.6 million by 2034.
Technological advances have resulted in the development of more efficient and effective centrifuges that can do various tasks quickly and correctly. The centrifuges are in high demand in a variety of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. These sectors depend extensively on centrifuges to separate and purify various components, making them an essential tool for research and development.
The rising attention to research and development in the healthcare industry has aided in expanding the next-generation centrifuge market. The rising demand for point-of-care testing is propelling the next-generation centrifuge market. This type of testing necessitates quick and reliable findings, and centrifuges are essential in attaining this. Furthermore, the necessity for customized treatment has fueled the expansion of the next-generation centrifuge industry.
The increasing need for customized medicine, the rising development of drug discovery, and the growing knowledge of the benefits of centrifugation are all driving the expansion of the next-generation centrifuge market. Centrifuges are increasingly used in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research due to their capacity to separate different components of a sample in relation to density and size.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
The global next generation centrifuge market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2024 to 2034. The North America next generation centrifuge market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through the period from 2024 to 2034.
The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% in the United States over the forecast period. The next generation centrifuge market in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2034. Based on product type, the refrigerated centrifuge segment leads the market, with an expected market share of 69.4% in 2024.
“Some of the primary factors driving the growth of the next generation centrifuge market (次世代遠心分離機市場) include rising need for customized treatment, the incidence of chronic diseases, and increased investments in healthcare research & development." says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
The majority of the market for next-generation centrifuges is found in North America and East Asia, which is consistent with growing regional sales. According to estimates, North America will hold 41.8% of the world market share in 2024. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a moderate 5.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, with a market share of 39.7% at the end of the decade.
The other region with a large market share is East Asia. East Asia's share is expected to reach 12.6% in 2024. East Asia's market is anticipated to expand at a moderate 9.4% CAGR throughout the projection period, ending with the region holding 17.0% of the market share.
“Increasing Research and Development Activities in the United States are Likely to Fuel Market Growth throughout the Projection Period.”
It is projected that the US next generation centrifuge market will be worth US$ 367 million by 2024. The market in the nation is anticipated to grow at a promising 5.4% CAGR during the projected period, reaching a value of US$ 623 million by 2034.
With a stronger focus on research and development initiatives, the healthcare sector in the US is continuously changing and getting better. With their ability to separate and analyze a wide range of biological materials, including blood, cells, and proteins, these sophisticated centrifuges are a vital instrument for both clinical and research settings. The market is anticipated to rise in the next years due to the rising demand for top-notch healthcare services, which will increase the requirement for sophisticated centrifuges.
"China Has a Growing Number of Pharmaceutical Companies"
China's market for next generation centrifuges is expanding as a result of various factors. Centrifuges are in high demand throughout a wide range of industries, including the chemical, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sectors. For quality assurance, production, and research & development, these sectors need high-caliber centrifuges. In addition, China's market for next-generation centrifuges is expanding as a result of the government's emphasis on growing the biotech sector. Because of the Chinese government's significant investments in the biotech industry to support innovation and research, there is a greater need for sophisticated centrifuges.
As technological developments occur and demand for efficient centrifugation processes expands, several new competitors are expected to enter the market. Furthermore, major companies are investing substantially in R&D to develop creative solutions that will keep them ahead of the competition.
Some of the prominent companies in the market are KUBOTA Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, NuAire, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, QIAGEN
In 2021, Quest Diagnostics has completed its acquisition of Mercy's Outreach Laboratory Services. The acquisition seeks to improve access to innovative, high-quality, low-cost laboratory services, enabling more cost-effective patient care across the Midwest. Quest will gain immediate access to a more expansive network of healthcare experts across Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma following the acquisition.
Other