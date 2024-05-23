Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share, Future Growth, opportunities and Competition Analysis 2030
geospatial analytics provides invaluable insights for mitigating risks and implementing sustainable solutions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Geospatial Analytics Market size was valued at USD 71.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 186.43 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.65 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Market Description
The Geospatial Analytics market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for location-based services across various industries. This market leverages geographic data to analyze and visualize information that aids in decision-making processes for sectors such as urban planning, agriculture, defense, and transportation. With advancements in technologies like Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote sensing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), organizations can now gather real-time spatial data, leading to more efficient and informed strategies. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in geospatial analytics enhances predictive capabilities, allowing businesses to anticipate and respond to trends and anomalies with greater accuracy.
Another significant driver of the Geospatial Analytics market is the growing application of these tools in disaster management and environmental monitoring. Governments and environmental agencies utilize geospatial analytics to track and predict natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, enabling timely evacuation and resource allocation to mitigate impacts. Moreover, the technology aids in monitoring climate change, deforestation, and biodiversity loss, providing critical insights for sustainable development initiatives. The proliferation of satellite imagery and drone technology has further enriched the data sources available for geospatial analysis, making it an indispensable tool for comprehensive environmental assessments and strategic planning.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers coverage of the Geospatial Analytics industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Geospatial Analytics market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, CARTO, Alteryx, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Descartes Labs, Inc., Tomtom, Esri, Pitney Bowes, Fugro, General Electric Co., MDA Corporation, and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Geospatial Analytics market.
It has segmented the global Geospatial Analytics market
By Component
Solution
Services
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)
By Deployment
Cloud
On-Premises
By Application
Disaster Management and Risk Reduction
Public Safety and Medicine Delivery
Surveying
Climate Change Adaptation
Others
By End-User
Defense and Internal Security
Retail & Logistics
Government
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Energy & Utilities
Agriculture
Infrastructure & Urban Development
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Others
Key Objectives of the Global Geospatial Analytics Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Geospatial Analytics market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Geospatial Analytics industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Geospatial Analytics market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
