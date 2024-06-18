Mobility City Holdings Inc Announces the Grand Opening of Mobility City of Appleton Green Bay WI
Mobility City of Appleton Storefront, located at: 1853 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, WI 54913, phone (920) 654-5260
Inside, the showroom is well stocked with power chairs, scooters, lift chairs, a test track and mural.
Inside, the showroom is spacious and also carries recliner lift out chairs and home use hospital beds.
Beth & Nathan Agen knew their community needed a Mobility City equipment franchise because repairs, rental and sales were near impossible to find locally.APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the $8 Bn market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs, announces its expansion in the upper midwest region with the opening of the Mobility City of Appleton Green Bay showroom. The local franchise will service the WI counties of Outagamie, Brown, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Calumet, Winnebago, Waupaca, & Door. The mobility equipment showroom brings quality mobility equipment repair, rental and sales to help Wisconsinites increase their independence and improve their quality of life. The showroom began operating in June if you need assistance now.
"We are thrilled to open our newest franchise in Appleton and to have Beth and Nathan Agen leading the way," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "Their background in nursing makes them the perfect fit to bring mobility equipment repair, rental and sales to the people in the Appleton-Green Bay Metro. We are confident that this franchise will make a positive impact on the community and help improve the quality of life for many individuals."
Nathan said, "After 40 years in nursing, we were ready for a change. Finding help when Beth's electric wheelchair needed service was near impossible and impersonal to our distress. Furthermore, there was no interest in providing the service where we live in Appleton. We saw a Mobility City franchise as an opportunity to up the level of service and care in our community. It's time we recognize that the community of people living in a wheelchair for hours a day need access to service in the Appleton-Green Bay counties."
The Mobility City of Appleton Green Bay franchise offers a wide range of mobility equipment, including scooters, power chairs, power recliners, rollators and more. The showroom is conveniently located and open to the public, making it easily accessible for those in need of mobility solutions.
"For those who can't get to the showroom, each of our franchises employ technicians in vans who make house calls for on-site repairs and rental drop off/pickup services to ensure that customers' are equipped to get around," said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, inc.
The opening of the Mobility City showroom located in Appleton WI is a significant milestone expanding the footprint of Mobility City Holdings in the upper midwest. With its commitment to providing top-quality products and services, the franchise is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of Wisconsinites. For more information, please visit the showroom at 1853 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, WI 54913 or call Beth or Nathan at (920) 654-5260.
About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.
With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
