Strategic Advancements : New Trends in the $46.55 Billion Tactical Communication Market by 2031 | Huneed Technologies

Tactical Communication Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Tactical Communication Market by Component (Hardware, Software), by Technology (SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF Communication, Data Link), by Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval, Space), by Application (Command & Control, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Situational Awareness, Routine Operations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global tactical communication industry was estimated at $20.05 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $46.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The concept of tactical communication is typically attributed to the transmission of military communication, which is primarily in the form of code or orders, from one person to other. The form of communication can be data transfer or voice-over communications. In the present time, tactical communication is conducted by electronic means. A diverse and complex network of protocols, hardware, and software is required to transmit information from one point to another. Initially, different militaries across the globe have been increasingly demanding advanced tactical communication systems that can help them transmit information securely and seamlessly even in low bandwidth networks. For instance, in February 2022, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. entered into partnership with the Republic of Singapore and local industry to deliver the connected battlefield network—a system that bridges legacy tactical waveforms to new and emerging ones, and links operators at the edge of the battlespace to decision-makers across the echelon with uninterrupted, resilient communications.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Technological breakthroughs such as ear canal earphone production, passive and active noise cancellation equipment, and improved communication technologies boost the growth of the global tactical communication market. Moreover, integration of military SATCOM in defense communications, technological breakthroughs in network-based warfare and satellite communications, and the rise in demand for land communication systems aid the global market growth. Nonetheless, low bandwidth for communications and scarcity of semiconductors are some of the factors that can impede the growth of the market across the globe. However, integration of tactical communications software and smartphones and increase in government spending on military applications are projected to create new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on the component, the hardware segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global tactical communication market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in the production of advanced hardware components in the system. In addition, the key players operating in the industry have been developing new systems such as RADAR, LiDAR, sensors, and scanners which help in effectively establishing communication. This is predicted to lead to segmental growth over the forecast timeframe. However, the software segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth can be credited to the growing trend of advanced communication systems to be used in a slew of industries such as the aviation industry and automobile industry. This will lead to the growth of the segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐇𝐅/𝐔𝐇𝐅/𝐋-𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

On basis of technology, the VHF/UHF/L-Band segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing one-third of the global tactical communication market share. The segmental expansion over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the ability of VHF/UHF/L-Band in offering voice communication between ground stations and aircraft. The VHF & UHF antennas are suitable for line-of-sight solutions that provide high-end accuracy. The demand for UHF bands is expected to grow, owing to their ability to provide in-flight radio communications and television broadcasting. However, the SATCOM segment is projected to record the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟏𝟏.𝟓𝟗% in 2031. The growth of the segment can be credited to the ability of SATCOM in offering mission updates to military aircraft. Moreover, SATCOM provides beyond line-of-sight communications, which can cover one-third of the earth or more on a single satellite. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as the HF Communication segment and Data Link segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 & 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

In terms of application, the command & control segment contributed to the major share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market share. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its ability in enabling efficient directions during the war period through proper designing of the interconnection between integrated systems. The increasing concern over border security along with the rise in global terrorism provides the large potential for command and control within a military system will further boost the segmental surge. Nonetheless, the routine operations segment is expected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟏% during the forecast period. The segmental growth can be credited to a huge demand for advanced communication systems across various activities.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global tactical communication market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the massive use of tactical communication tools as key components of remote sensing, communications systems, and GPS systems in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟐𝟔% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in regional conflicts paving way for demand for modern military aircraft communication avionics for combat applications. Military aircraft communication is also used for other purposes, such as humanitarian aid, troop transportation, rescue operations during natural disasters, and supplying logistics to forward bases, which also contributes to the regional market growth.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

ASELSAN A.S.

BAE Systems Plc.

Cobham Ltd.

Curtiss-Wright

Datron World Communications

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Group

Huneed Technologies

Iridium Communications Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz

Thales Group, Ultra

Viasat, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global tactical communication market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market growth.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the market. Governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales. Countries around the globe have posed stringent restrictions ranging from days to months of lockdown periods. Owing to this pandemic, many businesses have been halted and are waiting for the market conditions to improve. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the overall communications equipment manufacturing and, in turn, affected the tactical communication industry.

There was a shortage of semiconductors across the globe before the pandemic, owing to sudden rise in demand for consumer electronics. Industrial manufacturing was already facing shortage of chips, which worsened due to global trade restrictions and geopolitical crisis in COVID-19. Asia-Pacific serves as a hub for manufacturing of semiconductor chips with more than 70% of the market demand being catered by the region. North America and Europe had the worst impact due to trade restrictions. The disruption in supply chain resulted in notable delays in production cycles, enforcing companies to incur losses. However, investments done by major industry players and government bodies within North America and Europe to revive the semiconductor industry and rivalry of the U.S. and China to have technological dominance through indigenous capabilities are expected to support business opportunities in the coming years.

