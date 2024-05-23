India Aluminum Extrusion Market Future Looks Bright for Market Size with Soaring Projections

India Aluminum Extrusion Market Trend

Increase in demand for lightweight products in construction activities and high corrosion resistance and durability drive the growth of the market.

Increase in demand for lightweight products in construction activities and high corrosion resistance and durability drive the growth of the India aluminum extrusion market.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the India aluminum extrusion market, which was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. This comprehensive report delves into shifting market trends, successful strategies, critical segments, the value chain, investment opportunities, and the competitive landscape.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10664

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

- Increasing demand for lightweight products in construction.

- High corrosion resistance and durability of aluminum extrusions.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

- High initial costs limiting market expansion.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

- Growing demand for customized aluminum extrusions.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

- Mill-Finished: Dominated the market with nearly 60% share in 2019, expected to maintain lead.

- Anodized: Predicted to have the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

- Building & Construction: Held over 60% of the market in 2019, projected to stay dominant.

- Industrial: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report profiles key market players including:

- Arkema S.A.

- Celanese Corporation

- BASF SE

- Covestro AG

- Solvay SA

- Sabic

This detailed overview provides an in-depth look at the growth potential, challenges, and opportunities within the India aluminum extrusion market, making it a valuable resource for stakeholders and investors.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-aluminum-extrusion-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.