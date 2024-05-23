Smart Parking Revolution : Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market to Hit $38.93 Billion by 2030 at 24.9% CAGR

Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Application (Semi-Autonomous and Fully Autonomous), and Vehicle Class (Mid-priced and Luxury): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global automotive intelligence park assist system industry generated $4.33 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Automotive intelligence park assist system is an advanced driver assistance system, which is installed in new vehicle models to provide safer & securer parking of the vehicle in tight parking space. Moreover, increased advancement in vehicle & related technology also supplements the automotive intelligence park assist system market during the forecast period. In addition, the installation of intelligence park assist system in a vehicle requires several components, such as sensors, camera, ICs, and other components, whose combination derives an exact image on the inbuilt display system of the vehicle, thus giving a clear view of the parking space.

Factors, such as increased parking concern across the globe, surge in demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology, and increase in number of vehicles, supplement the growth of the global automotive intelligence park assist system market. Moreover, high implementation cost & configuration complexity accompanied with low rate of internet penetration in developing regions hampers the growth of the market. However, rise in investment on building driverless vehicles and increase in government initiatives in building smart cities across the globe create ample opportunities for the growth of the global automotive intelligence park assist system market during the forecast period.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global automotive intelligence park assist system market, and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its vital role in the transportation industry, introduction of safety & security features, and surge in penetration in different countries. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟎.𝟒% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to stringent regulations by government for safety features that enabled manufacturers use effective ADAS services such as height & pressure sensing system.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢-𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the semi-autonomous segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding nearly 90% of the global automotive intelligence park assist system market, and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased inclination of semi-autonomous vehicles worldwide. However, the fully autonomous segment is estimated to portray the largest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟗.𝟐% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to introduction of features such as ADAS, connected cars, and others.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive intelligence park assist system market. This is due to increase in technology driven companies and surge in R&D activities. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟗.𝟒% during the forecast period, owing to rise in need for vehicles equipped with advanced features across the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Hitachi Ltd.

Magna International

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the fully autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

On the basis of vehicle class, the luxury segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.