Award-Winning Food Tour Company, Flavors Food Tours, Launches In Savannah

Savannah, GA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning food tour company, Flavors Food Tours, has chosen Savannah to launch its distinctive ‘progressive dining with a difference’ historic cultural food tours. Business owner and founder of Flavors Food Tours, Leslie Wiggins, founded the first food tour in the Caribbean: Flavors of San Juan Food and Culture Tours in 2009. Quickly growing to the number one ranked culinary tour in San Juan, Flavors Food Tours expanded into St. Thomas in 2016. Now, Wiggins has returned to her native Georgia to launch Flavors Food Tours – Savannah to honor her family’s home of Savannah, GA.

“The Hostess City is the perfect place on the U.S. mainland for us to showcase local cuisine from the highest quality restaurants while our tour guides point out the history and culture as we stroll to our next foodie stop,” explains Wiggins. “I have experienced the magic of Savannah throughout my childhood and adult years and hope to share the same feeling with both visitors and locals through history, food, and culture.”

Flavors Food Tours - Savannah differentiates itself by offering intimate, all-inclusive tours for up to eight guests, including five foodie stops on both the lunch tour and dinner tour. Guests are encouraged to arrive hungry as they experience a full meal rather than just small samples of food, showcasing traditional southern cuisine at some of Savannah’s best establishments. Participants enjoy hearty servings of the highest quality sweet and savory foods and drinks such as crab cakes, shrimp and grits, oysters, pralines, ice cream, mocktails and an alcoholic beverage for people aged 21 years and over. Flavors Food Tours- Savannah guides point out landmarks during the historical and architectural walk to help visitors understand and appreciate the city and encourage locals to see their home through fresh eyes.

Tours are around 3.5 hours and provide guests with an all-inclusive experience at a fair cost. ‘True South’ lunch tours begin at 10 a.m. on River Street and ‘Southern Tradition’ dinner tours start at 3 p.m.at Madison Square. Private tours are also offered with flexibility in the size of the group and enable guests to customize the experience. These are a popular option for bridal parties, bachelor/bachelorette groups, family celebrations and more.

“Our team of tour guides encourage our guests to eat well and be inspired,” comments Wiggins. “Food feeds the soul and by breaking bread together, people on our tours often comment that it feels like they have spent time with new friends.”

Flavors Food Tours is professionally certified by Food Tour Pros and is a member of the World Food Travel Association and the Savannah Chamber of Commerce as well as members and advisors to the Global Food Tourism Association. Committed to safe, sustainable, and environmentally responsible practices, Flavors Food Tours offers a curated experience every time.

For more information about Flavors Food Tours – Savannah please visit www.flavorsfoodtours.com and follow the organization at @flavorsfoodtours on Facebook and Instagram. To book a tour please call 787-964-2447 or book online at www.savannahfoodtours.com.

