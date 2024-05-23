Digital Rights Management Market Propelled by Rising Content Protection Needs
Market Scope and Overview
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Digital Rights Management Market size was valued at USD 4.7 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
The burgeoning popularity of OTT platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ is driving the demand for DRM solutions. These platforms offer a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, accessible to subscribers anytime, anywhere. To ensure the security of their content and prevent unauthorized access, OTT platforms rely heavily on DRM technologies. This, in turn, is fueling the expansion of the Digital Rights Management market.
The market report scope encompasses various aspects of the Digital Rights Management Market, including different solution types, deployment models, and end-user industries. It provides a detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers, and challenges, along with insights into the competitive landscape and market forecasts.
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Adobe
➤ Apple
➤ Dell
➤ DivX
➤ Fasoo
➤ IBM Corporation
➤ Microsoft Corporation
➤ NEXTLABS
➤ Oracle Corporation
➤ Sony Corporation
➤ Other Players
The Digital Rights Management market presents a plethora of opportunities for solution providers. The burgeoning growth of the media and entertainment industry, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, presents lucrative prospects for market players. Additionally, rising concerns over data security and intellectual property protection are further propelling the demand for DRM solutions across various industries.
Segmentation Analysis
By organization size, large enterprises hold the dominant position in the Digital Rights Management market. This dominance can be attributed to the complex data management needs of large organizations. With vast customer bases and diverse departments, large enterprises require robust DRM solutions to secure sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulations. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud computing necessitates the implementation of DRM solutions to protect data stored in the cloud.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Application
➤ Mobile Content
➤ Mobile Gaming
➤ Video-on-demand
➤ Others
On The Basis of Deployment Mode
➤ Cloud
➤ On-premises
On The Basis of Enterprise Size
➤ SME
➤ Large Enterprise
On The Basis of Industry Vertical
➤ BFSI
➤ Healthcare
➤ Printing and Publication Educational
➤ Television and Film
➤ Others
Impact of Geopolitical Events and Economic Slowdown
The Russia-Ukraine war has had a multifaceted impact on the Digital Rights Management market. On the one hand, the heightened cybersecurity concerns triggered by the conflict have led to increased demand for DRM solutions to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data. On the other hand, disruptions in global supply chains and economic sanctions imposed on Russia have hampered the production and distribution of electronic devices, which can potentially slow down the adoption of DRM solutions.
An economic slowdown can also impact the Digital Rights Management market. Reduced IT spending by organizations during an economic downturn can lead to a decline in the adoption of new DRM solutions. However, the long-term demand for DRM is expected to remain robust, driven by the ever-increasing need for content security and data protection.
Recent Developments
In February 2022: Irdeto partnered with Mware, integrating its DRM solution with MwareTV's IPTV/OTT distribution platform. This collaboration offers enhanced content and revenue protection, enabling ISPs to securely launch TV services.
In October 2021: Adobe Systems partnered with Crooked Media to improve podcast accessibility. This partnership resulted in the integration of a Speech to Text feature with Premiere Pro across the Crooked Media platform.
Key Takeaways
➤ The report provides valuable information into the growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Digital Rights Management market.
➤ It equips clients with the knowledge to make informed decisions regarding DRM solution adoption and investment strategies.
➤ The report serves as a roadmap for navigating the evolving DRM landscape and capitalizing on emerging trends.
The Digital Rights Management market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years. Advancements in encryption technologies, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, will lead to the development of more sophisticated and efficient DRM solutions. Furthermore, the market is expected to see increased diversification with the emergence of new applications in sectors like healthcare and education.
