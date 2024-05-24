Submit Release
Xander Schauffele,under contract to DESCENTE from this season,has won his first Major at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Xander Schauffele

DESCENTE‗Logo

JAPAN, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xander Schauffele, gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and under contract with Descente from January this year, achieved his long-awaited first Major victory with a new PGA Championship record score of 21-under at the 7609-yard, par 71 Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Schauffele has been one of the best players in recent years, ranked third in the Official World Golf Ranking coming into the PGA Championship. At the 2024 PGA Championship, he opened the tournament by posting the lowest single-round score in tournament history at 9-under 62. He sealed his victory on the last hole on Sunday with the lowest score in major championship history.

Congratulating Schauffele, DESCENTE President Shuichi Koseki said, “DESCENTE provides Xander with high performance golf products developed in collaboration with leading athletes and teams. We are proud to share in his long-awaited and well-deserved first Major victory in DESCENTE golf wear as we prepare to launch our golf collection in the North American market.”

“It took a lot of hard work and dedication,” said Schauffele, “but I finally won my first Major. I started wearing DESCENTE clothing this year. I am thrilled I could win in just my second Major start since playing in DESCENTE apparel. I am grateful for all the support of my fans and proud to be able to add to the brand’s legacy, bringing Major success at the 2024 PGA Championship for Team DESCENTE.”


Xander Schauffele Career Wins:
2017　The Greenbrier Classic
2017　TourChampionship
2018　WGC HSBC Champions
2019　Sentry Tournament of Champions
2021　Tokyo Olympics Golf Men’s Individual Stroke Play – Gold Medalist
2022　Zurich Classic of New Orleans
2022　Travelers Championship
2022　Genesis Scottish Open
2024　PGA Championship

About Descente:
Throughout its 90-year history Descente is best known for its innovative, ‘never before seen’ approach to product ideas and solutions often in joint development with leading athletes. Our vision evolves around craftsmanship, pursuing functional beauty and technical superiority to create a global sportswear brand with unparalleled design and manufacturing quality.

https://www.descente.co.jp/en/

Descente JAPAN
Public Relations Office
