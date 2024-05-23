Award Ceremony: Developing Asia Journalism Awards

Time of Event

09:25–12:30 Tokyo time

Summary

ADBI Dean Sonobe will honor journalists whose articles were selected as the winners of this year’s Developing Asia Journalism Awards (DAJA) Tetsushi during a Tokyo ceremony.

Hosted by ADBI, with the support of The Rockefeller Foundation, the awards promote works of journalism that accurately report on global efforts advancing sustainable development amid intensifying climate risks.

The judges assessed over 160 entries from across Asia and the Pacific. The selected articles illustrate the diverse impacts of climate change on people’s lives and livelihoods, from climate-resilient farming to human trafficking.

During the event, the award winners will receive a certificate and an honorarium. They will also discuss with ADBI staff, the DAJA judges, and an advisory panel how journalism and research can complement each other to inform climate risks and adaptation and mitigation efforts.

How to register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partner

The Rockefeller Foundation