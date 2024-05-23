Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,993 in the last 365 days.

Award Ceremony: Developing Asia Journalism Awards

Time of Event

09:25–12:30 Tokyo time

Summary

ADBI Dean Sonobe will honor journalists whose articles were selected as the winners of this year’s Developing Asia Journalism Awards (DAJA) Tetsushi during a Tokyo ceremony.

Hosted by ADBI, with the support of The Rockefeller Foundation, the awards promote works of journalism that accurately report on global efforts advancing sustainable development amid intensifying climate risks.

The judges assessed over 160 entries from across Asia and the Pacific. The selected articles illustrate the diverse impacts of climate change on people’s lives and livelihoods, from climate-resilient farming to human trafficking.

During the event, the award winners will receive a certificate and an honorarium. They will also discuss with ADBI staff, the DAJA judges, and an advisory panel how journalism and research can complement each other to inform climate risks and adaptation and mitigation efforts.

How to register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partner

The Rockefeller Foundation 

You just read:

Award Ceremony: Developing Asia Journalism Awards

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more