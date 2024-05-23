InfoPro Digital announces expansion of US executive team to lead business and client development activities
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Risk Global, a division of Infopro Digital, and a leading independent provider of information, data, analysis and benchmarking solutions to the financial markets, has announced multiple senior appointments to its US executive team.
These appointments, supporting Risk Global’s business units – Chartis Research, Risk.net, and WatersTechnology – will enable the company to deepen client relationships and expand its franchise in the Americas region.
“I am delighted to announce these appointments in our team,'' said David Pagliaro, Executive Director, Risk Global. “They are exceptional leaders who share our vision and values, and who will help us achieve our strategic goals in the US. We have a unique position in the market, with a combination of proprietary insights, deep industry knowledge, and strong client relationships. These new positions will enhance our capabilities and enable us to deliver even more value to our clients and stakeholders.”
Marcel Chambers has been appointed Director, Head of Americas Sales & Client Development and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.
In this newly created role, Chambers will head revenue growth efforts in the Americas region and for Chartis. He will also lead efforts to innovate by driving collaboration across sales, marketing, and operational teams to enhance best practices and implement new products. Finally, he will be instrumental in helping develop products and services that address clients’ evolving needs for premium content, robust insights, and practical research-driven business outcomes.
Chambers is an established business leader with 25 years’ experience in advisory, capital markets research, market analysis, go-to-market strategy for derivatives, ETFs and fixed income products, and financial services technology from front to back-end.
“Risk Global brands have long been a trusted source for expertise and valuable offerings in financial services,” Chambers said. “I’m thrilled to start this new chapter in bringing our products to market and accelerating commercial success across our offerings.”
Ben Lee has been appointed Director, Market Access Solutions Design & Delivery and is based in New York City.
Lee will serve as the strategic linchpin for large-scale product conceptualization, execution, and evaluation. Working closely with existing and new clients, he will ensure that Risk Global’s Americas product portfolio evolves and develops to reflect changing market dynamics and trends.
With over 20 years’ experience of capital markets and technology – and more recently performing a similar role in the APAC region – Lee is well-placed to build products and services that exceed client needs.
“I’m excited to leverage my global financial markets expertise to identify opportunities in the largest capital markets in the world,” Lee said. “I look forward to working with the incredible US team to produce large-scale products that bring the industry together and create business value for clients.”
Alexa McCloughan has been appointed Director of Research & Advisory at Chartis Research and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.
Financial institutions will continue to invest billions of dollars in technology and analytics capabilities over the next decades as they seek to scale their operations, automate key processes and benefit from advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Chartis Research is at the nexus of this spend and works with buyers and sellers of technology on product selection, product strategy and product marketing. In her new role, McCloughan will set the global research agenda and support clients with solving critical business issues.
McCloughan commented, “I am excited to now be part of Chartis where I can enable Chartis’ impressive IP to be a ‘force multiplier’ in the industry.”
About Risk Global
Risk Global, a division of Infopro Digital, is a global information platform focused on the financial services industry. Through proprietary information and networks, it creates unique market insight and technical content for senior risk, technology and trading professionals at banks, asset managers and insurers. In addition, it offers high-value marketing services and research solutions to service providers who seek access to our engaged communities.
About Infopro Digital
Infopro Digital is a B2B group specializing in information and technology. The group is present in 18 countries and employs over 4,000 people. Its innovative solutions are aimed at professional communities in five key economic sectors: construction & public sector, automotive, risk & insurance, industry and retail. Thanks to the group’s sectorial expertise, Infopro Digital covers all the needs of professionals. Its solutions enable decision-makers and companies to sustainably develop their commercial activity and performance.
