MAI Labs Unveils MayaaVerse, Bets Big on Immersive tech

MAI Lab introduces a never-seen-before immersive tech platform, embedded with AI, that is set to transform the global creator economy.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAI Labs, a leader in the deep tech known for its innovative, immersive, and regulatory technologies, proudly announces the launch of MayaaVerse. This state-of-the-art immersive tech platform is embedded with AI and engineered to revolutionize human interactions and creativity within digital realms, offering unparalleled virtual immersion.

According to a report by Mckinsey, the immersive tech domain presents a vast opportunity, projected to generate up to $5 trillion by 2030 across consumer and enterprise applications. With significant investments already pouring in, it is poised to revolutionize both commercial and personal spheres, impacting our lives profoundly.

Mai Labs is backed by global investors who have committed over $17.5 million at a valuation of 250 million so far. Additionally, the next 50 million is being raised at a valuation of half a billion dollars.

"MayaaVerse represents a milestone in MAI Labs' mission to redefine human-computer interaction and unlock creativity within immersive environments. This advancement marks the next stage of interaction—a seamless fusion of the physical and digital worlds. Our goal is to revolutionize the creator economy by offering an innovative platform that empowers creators to develop, collaborate, and monetize their digital content in new and transformative ways using immersive technologies and AI. Given the immense potential we see, we are confident in our decision to make a significant investment in this technological arena,” stated Tapan Sangal, Lead Visionary and Founder at MAI Labs.

Key Features of MayaaVerse:

•Immersive Virtual Reality Technology: Utilizing advanced VR technology and AI, MayaaVerse delivers photorealistic environments that seamlessly merge the digital with the physical world.

•Render Stream Technology: Our innovative Render Stream Technology allows users to experience photorealistic content without the need for high-end systems. This technology enables the streaming of high-quality virtual environments to any device equipped with basic hardware and internet connectivity, ensuring accessibility and seamless user experiences across a broad range of devices.

•MAICity: The Heart of MayaaVerse: Situated at the core of MayaaVerse, MAICity is our pioneering realm, covering a vast 100 square kilometers with 17,000 interconnected worlds. This virtual city is crafted true scale with meticulous attention to detail and realism, featuring a variety of spaces such as architectural marvels, universities, retail hubs, educational facilities, and entertainment venues.

MAICity is designed as a dynamic, user-directed environment where each experience is carefully curated, allowing users to navigate and choose their own paths of exploration. This vibrant virtual city embodies our vision of creating the next version of internet, where every interaction is an opportunity for discovery and innovation.

•Empowerment of Creators: MayaaVerse provides a dynamic platform for creators to showcase, protect, share, and monetize their digital creations, fostering global collaboration and recognition.

•Diverse Virtual Experiences: MayaaVerse goes beyond dynamic events and retail; it integrates learning and development modules, interactive workshops, meditative interactions, and various immersive experiences that cater to all facets of digital engagement.

Given the potential MayaaVerse has displayed, Zee Media, a premier media and entertainment company is also collaborating with the platform, enabling immersive experiences. By harnessing Zee Media's expansive content portfolio, the partnership will create immersive and interactive digital experiences by developing exclusive immersive content, host virtual events, and facilitate interactive fan engagements within the MayaaVerse.

“Right since our inception, Content Creation has been at the core of our strategic approach. As pioneers in the realm of media and entertainment, ZEE has taken first steps in many areas than one, setting a trend for the industry. Our collaboration with MayaaVerse is a yet another pioneering step in the content creation process, giving us an opportunity to further enhance the entertainment experience for our viewers, by embracing and leveraging state of the art tech. With immersive virtual environments, exclusive VR content and interactive features, this collaboration will enhance the level of viewer engagement; and at the same time, provide us with potential revenue generation opportunities. We are excited to join hands with the team of MayaaVerse, in our journey of offering world class content to our customers across the globe.” – Company Spokesperson, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

As MAI Labs continues to push the boundaries of immersive technology, MayaaVerse stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence, offering users a glimpse into the future of virtual reality and human experience.

For media inquiries, please contact:

harshit.ralhan@mai.io

9029560855

About MayaaVerse:

MayaaVerse is dedicated to delivering more than just a concept—it’s a comprehensive immersive technology platform imbedded with AI, accessible to everyone. By empowering individuals and organizations to create, experience, and monetize in unprecedented digital environments, MayaaVerse is setting new standards in immersive experiences.

About MAI Labs:

MAI Labs is a deep tech company committed to democratizing and empowering users worldwide with accessible, innovative, and cutting-edge technologies. With a presence in the United States, India, Mauritius, Singapore and Dubai, MAI Labs leads a portfolio of ventures including MayaaVerse, MyIPR, and NIFTIQ among others, all dedicated to democratizing access and providing creative, immersive solutions.