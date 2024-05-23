Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer is appointed new President & CEO in Telenor Group

Oslo (May 23rd 2024) - Telenor Group’s Board of Directors has appointed Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer as new President & CEO. Sigve Brekke is stepping down December 1st after more than 9 years as President & CEO of Telenor.

Telenor’s Board of Directors has carried out an extensive process to identify the right candidate for the position of President & CEO, as Sigve Brekke, the current CEO, has a contract that stipulates retirement at the end of 2024.

"The board has been looking for the most qualified candidate to lead Telenor and we are pleased that Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer has agreed to take on this role. Telenor is an institution of great importance for the 200 million customers in our footprint and for the societies we empower. We need a CEO with great leadership skills, who understands how technology will enable us to deliver secure and superior customer experience and someone who will ensure profitable growth," says Chair of the Board Jens Petter Olsen.

The board started the process of finding Sigve’s successor this winter. As part of this thorough process, several strong internal and external candidates were considered.

"Benedicte, together with all the talented employees in Telenor, will continue to deliver great results in the company’s next phase. Telenor’s financial targets stand firm, and there are no plans for any strategy shifts. Benedicte’s strong track record from technology and customer driven companies, and extensive top manager and board experience have impressed the board, " says Olsen.

Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer is currently the CEO in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, which is in the process of executing on the largest Norwegian banking merger in 25 years. She has previously been a Group EVP of the insurance company Fremtind Forsikring and a Group EVP in DNB Bank as Head of Corporate Banking. In addition, she has significant capital markets experience including private equity, corporate finance and several banks including Citibank, as well as from the FMCG industry. Her board experience includes serving as the Chair of the Oslo Stock Exchange, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Central Bank of Norway, and being a board member of Vipps, Norway’s market-leading payment app. Benedicte is from Bergen, is married and has two children.

“I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to lead Telenor, which is in a class-of-its-own when it comes to profitable growth and customer experience in the European telecoms industry. I have been working with digital innovation and transformation for two decades, and in my opinion banking and the telco industry are facing similar disruptions. I am very much looking forward to contributing to continued growth and customer centricity in Telenor, says Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer.

Sigve Brekke has been CEO of Telenor since August 2015. Since Sigve Brekke’s commencement date, Telenor has outperformed the S&P European Telecommunications index by 50% on a dividend-adjusted basis.

"Congratulations to the board on having found a good successor. Benedicte is taking on one of the most exciting and challenging CEO positions in Norway. I’ve had fun at work every single day, and it is a great privilege to be CEO of an organization like Telenor, with so many talented employees. I’ll give full throttle the last few months, then I’m looking forward to welcoming Benedicte to Telenor," says Sigve Brekke.

Telenor is currently the only operator with a solid footprint in all Nordic markets and has delivered 5 percent mobile service revenue growth in the Nordic region for six consecutive quarters.

"Sigve has done a terrific job on behalf of Telenor for several decades. His nine years as CEO have been a very demanding period for European telcos. Nevertheless, the company has grown and outperformed the industry," says Olsen.

CV Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer

Jan 2021- CEO in SR-Bank ASA (OSE: SRBNK)

2020 GEVP in Fremtind Forsikring, Corporate Banking

2015-2020 GEVP in DNB Bank ASA, Corporate Banking (OSE: DNB)

2011-2015 Argentum Asset Management

2007-2011 GEVP Sparebanken Vest, Capital Markets & Treasury

2002-2007 Rieber & Søn ASA, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

2001-2002 Pareto Securities ASA, Corporate Finance Advisor

2000 Nautopolis.com, Country Head Norway

1991-2000 Citibank, VP





Board Experience (selection)

Has held the role of Chair in SpareBank 1 Gruppen, Fremtind Forsikring, Finance Norway, Oslo Stock Exchange. Board member in Vocalink Ltd, Norges Bank (Central Bank of Norway), Entra, Vipps, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Sevan Drilling, Vesta Forsikring, Fana Sparebank.

Contact for media and investors:

Frank Maaø, SVP Capital Markets & Investor Relations, tel: +47 91 67 40 45

Thomas Midteide, SVP Group Communications, tel: + 47 96 23 20 17

David Fidjeland, Head of Media Relations, tel: +47 93 46 72 24

