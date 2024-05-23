Hornbill M1 Series: 2024 Smart Door Locks
Hornbill is dedicated to providing the latest smart home technology to help American families create a smart and secure home environment.NEW YORK, NY 10017, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hornbill has been committed to providing homeowners with the latest advancements in smart home technology, aiming to empower American families with the tools they need to create a truly smart and secure home environment. In early 2024, Hornbill launched a Smart door lock product that is perfectly suitable for smart homes: M1 series smart door locks.
What Makes the M1 Series Smart Door Locks Worth Purchasing
As the most sincere smart lock product of Hornbill, the M1 series smart door lock has the following key features:
1. All-in-one Electronic Smart Door Lock
Bluetooth APP Control: Manage users’ door with the tap of a smartphone, bringing keyless convenience to their fingertips.
Anti-peep Passcode Protection: Ensure security codes remain confidential with intelligent anti-surveillance technology.
IC Cards Access: Quick, innovative entry options with programmable IC cards.
One-Touch & Auto Locking: Secure your home in a single touch or let the auto lock function maintain safety with timed precision.
Passage Mode: Flexibility to keep your door unlocked when needed, perfect for hosting gatherings.
Physical Key Entry & USB-C Emergent Charge: A traditional key option and emergency power ensure you're never locked out.
Alert Systems: Stay informed with a low battery warning and incorrect entry alarms to deter potential threats.
Alexa/Google Home Integration: Voice control your lock (with an additional gateway) for ultimate ease of use.
2. Versatile App
Wide Array of Custom Codes: Create custom or one-time access for visitors from anywhere, managing hundreds of guest passcodes and IC cards.
Access Insights: Real-time logs inform you of your door's security status, while the option to remotely lock or unlock adds another layer of convenience.
You can remotely control to lock/unlock or check real-time access logs with G2 Gateway.
3. Wi-Fi Remote Access
Lock or unlock your door from any location, share or modify passcodes, and monitor door usage with ease, all while integrating with your smart home systems.
4. Build to Last
Extreme Weather-Ready: Operates flawlessly in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 158°F and is rated IP65 waterproof.
Durable Construction: Shock-resistant with an anti-peep OLED keypad and heavy-duty alloy materials ensures long-lasting reliability.
5. Easy Installation
No Drilling Required: Adjustable screw holes make for a smooth transition to smarter security.
Versatility: Ideal for US standard doors, with a comprehensive manual and video guide to assist you in the installation process.
6. Reliable Customer Service
You can benefit from 1-year free replacement, lifetime support, and a proactive follow-up to assure optimal performance.
7. Perfect for the Modern Home
Integrate all your locks and generate timed codes effortlessly, making this the ultimate addition to any smart home setup.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the Hornbill M1 series smart door locks represent the pinnacle of home security and convenience, meticulously designed to cater to the modern American household. With its all-in-one functionality, including unparalleled access options, robust security features, and seamless integration with smart home systems, the M1 series stands out as an essential tool for enhancing the safety and efficacy of your home environment. Its easy installation, backed by reliable customer service, ensures that any homeowner can upgrade to smarter, more secure living without hassle. As we continue to embrace the future of home automation, Hornbill's commitment to innovation and empowerment is vividly embodied in the M1 series smart door locks, making it an invaluable investment for anyone looking to step into a smarter, safer home.
Hornbill’s Official Website: https://hornbilllock.com/
Hornbill’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@hornbillhomesafety707
