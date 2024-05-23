Enertia Software Announces Strategic Partnership With ConnectVNA
Enhancing O&G Owner Relations Portals to Streamline Upstream Business ProcessesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enertia Software, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the oil and gas industry, proudly announces a strategic partnership with ConnectVNA, a dynamic platform revolutionizing Owner Relations within the sector. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in streamlining operations and maximizing efficiency for upstream oil and gas companies.
The partnership leverages Enertia Software's expertise in delivering comprehensive software solutions tailored for the energy sector, designed to empower stakeholders with real-time insights, easy document management, digital signatures, self-service owner profile management, robust owner helpdesk, and streamlined communication channels.
"Enertia Software is excited to join forces with ConnectVNA to offer our clients enhanced capabilities in managing owner relations," said Vincent Dawkins, President and CEO of Enertia Software. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the oil and gas industry and for our customers. Together, we aim to empower companies with the tools they need to optimize operations and drive growth."
ConnectVNA's O&G Owner Relations Portal provides a centralized platform for landowners, royalty owners, and working interest partners to access critical information, receive updates, and communicate seamlessly with operators. By integrating Enertia Software's robust suite of solutions, including production management, accounting, and land management modules, clients can now benefit from a comprehensive platform that enhances transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the entire value chain.
"We are excited to partner with Enertia Software to deliver an unparalleled Owner Relations experience to our clients," said John Welch, Managing Partner for ConnectVNA. "By combining our advanced technology with Enertia's industry-leading solutions, we are empowering oil and gas companies to build stronger relationships with their stakeholders and drive sustainable growth."
Wade Caldwell, Past President of the National Association of Royalty Owners adds, “The need for operators to provide a fully functional “owner portal” for mineral and royalty owners to access information on their wells is an idea long overdue. This partnership is an exciting step in that direction. I hope to see this idea widely adopted among operators to improve communications, transparency, and goodwill with the owner community. “
The partnership between Enertia Software and ConnectVNA represents a strategic move towards innovation and excellence in the oil and gas industry. Together, the two companies are poised to revolutionize Owner Relations, enabling clients to unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and success.
For more information about Enertia Software and ConnectVNA's partnership, please visit https://www.enertia-software.com/blog/enhancing-oil-gas-owner-relations.
About Enertia Software: Enertia Software is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the oil and gas industry. With over 40 years of experience, Enertia offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth for energy companies worldwide.
About ConnectVNA: ConnectVNA is a dynamic platform revolutionizing Owner Relations within the oil and gas industry. By leveraging advanced technology and industry expertise, ConnectVNA empowers
