Los Hermanos Tequila Triumphs at the 2024 SIP Awards
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Hermanos Tequila is thrilled to announce its recent victories at the prestigious 2024 SIP Awards. Recognized globally as the only spirits competition judged by consumers, the SIP Awards provide a unique and authentic platform where top brands receive genuine feedback and accolades from discerning palates. This year, Los Hermanos Tequila stood out with remarkable achievements that underscore our commitment to quality and excellence.
Los Hermanos 1978 Blanco was awarded the Double Gold medal in an impressive display of craftsmanship and dedication. This honor is reserved for the highest-ranking spirits, placing our Blanco in the top percentile of its category and earning it strong recommendations from the judging panel. The Double Gold accolade highlights the exceptional quality and distinctive character of Los Hermanos 1978 Blanco, solidifying its place among the finest tequilas.
Additionally, Los Hermanos 1978 Reposado garnered the prestigious Gold medal, showcasing its noteworthy performance in the competition. This award reflects our Reposado's superior taste and refinement, as recognized by a diverse group of consumers in a double-blind tasting. Furthermore, Los Hermanos 1978 Reposado received the esteemed Consumer's Choice Award, an emblem of trust and quality bestowed upon spirits that have consistently excelled in the SIP Awards for two or more years. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our brand’s legacy, craftsmanship, and the satisfaction of our consumers.
"We are deeply honored by these awards from the SIP Awards, as they represent the voice of the consumer," said Donta Henson, CEO of Los Hermanos Tequila. "Receiving the Double Gold for our Blanco and the Gold and Consumer’s Choice Award for our Reposado is a tremendous validation of our dedication to producing premium tequila that resonates with aficionados and casual drinkers alike."
The SIP Awards' consumer judging model offers a refreshing and unbiased evaluation, making these accolades particularly meaningful. We thank the judges and our loyal consumers for their continued support and recognition.
As we celebrate these achievements, Los Hermanos Tequila remains committed to delivering exceptional spirits that honor our rich heritage and meet the highest quality standards. We look forward to sharing our award-winning tequilas with even more enthusiasts worldwide.
For more information about Los Hermanos Tequila and our award-winning products, please visit www.tequilaloshermanos.com or contact Caitlin Bird (admin@tequilaloshermanos.com).
About Los Hermanos Tequila Los Hermanos Tequila, where the art of crafting exceptional tequila meets a commitment to fostering a vibrant community. Founded in 2020 by brothers Donta and William, Los Hermanos Tequila is more than just a spirits brand – it celebrates shared moments and the love for high-quality tequila. Los Hermanos Tequila is a proudly Black and Veteran-owned company.
Caitlin Bird, Executive Assistant
