SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sharecare

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sharecare, Inc. ("Sharecare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHCR) and reminds investors of the June 18, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Sharecare lacked adequate internal controls and; (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 29, 2024, Sharecare disclosed that it had "identified a material weakness in [its] internal control over financial reporting," specifying that the Company "did not maintain adequate internal controls with respect to its revenue recognition evaluation resulting from a change in services provided to a customer, due to untimely communication between cross-functional teams."

On this news, Sharecare's stock price fell $0.22, or 28.4%, to close at $0.55 per share on April 1, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

