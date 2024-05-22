Submit Release
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated April 4, 2024 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 22, 2024. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee   Outcome
of Vote		   Votes For   Votes
Withheld
Donald Gray   Elected   92,431,084   4,834,863
Michael MacBean   Elected   93,275,111   3,990,836
Brian Davis   Elected   95,722,735   1,543,212
Darren Gee   Elected   95,505,866   1,760,081
Debra Gerlach   Elected   96,016,249   1,249,698
John W. Rossall   Elected   96,617,164   648,783
Jean-Paul Lachance   Elected   96,569,138   696,809
Jocelyn McMinn   Elected   95,691,582   1,574,365
Nicki Stevens   Elected   96,429,029   836,918


Appointment of Auditors 

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes
Withheld		  

Percent (%)
94,988,649   96.41   3,536,505   3.59


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes
Against		  

Percent (%)
89,477,333   91.99   7,788,614   8.01


For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone:        (403) 451-4111        
Fax:            (403) 451-4100


