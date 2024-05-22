Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated April 4, 2024 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 22, 2024. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes

Withheld Donald Gray Elected 92,431,084 4,834,863 Michael MacBean Elected 93,275,111 3,990,836 Brian Davis Elected 95,722,735 1,543,212 Darren Gee Elected 95,505,866 1,760,081 Debra Gerlach Elected 96,016,249 1,249,698 John W. Rossall Elected 96,617,164 648,783 Jean-Paul Lachance Elected 96,569,138 696,809 Jocelyn McMinn Elected 95,691,582 1,574,365 Nicki Stevens Elected 96,429,029 836,918



Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Withheld



Percent (%) 94,988,649 96.41 3,536,505 3.59



Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Against



Percent (%) 89,477,333 91.99 7,788,614 8.01



For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 451-4111

Fax: (403) 451-4100