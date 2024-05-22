Three-Time Super Bowl Champ Darius Harris & NFL Friends Host FREE Youth Football Camp
It means so much to me to be able to share my passion for the game with the kids, show them what’s possible with hard work, and hopefully inspire them to do great things on and off the field.”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL linebacker Darius Harris, who won three Super Bowl Championships with the Kansas City Chiefs, is teaming up with some of his NFL friends to give back to local kids with a FREE Youth Football Camp!
— Darius Harris, NFL Linebacker and Three-Time Super Bowl Champion
Harris will host the exciting youth camp on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at University Academy, located at 6801 Holmes Road in Kansas City, from 8:00am-1:00pm CDT.
The Darius Harris Youth Football Camp provides a unique opportunity for youngsters to develop their skills, foster teamwork, and create lasting memories with Harris and some of his NFL friends from around the league!
"I’m excited to host my first free camp with kids in KC," said Harris. "It means so much to me to be able to give back to kids and families in this amazing community. It also gives me a chance to share my passion for the game with the kids, show them what’s possible if you’re willing to work hard, and hopefully inspire them to do great things on and off the field.”
The Free camp is open to kids between the ages of 7-14, regardless of their football experience, who register for tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/darius-harris-football-camp-tickets-872640600527. A ticket is needed for each child attending the camp.
All camp participants will receive a free lunch, t-shirt, and backpack with swag and gifts inside to take home with them! Registration/check-in at University Academy starts at 8am on June 15 and camp begins at 9am. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of check-in to sign a waiver.
Camp participants will have the chance to learn from Harris and a team of experienced coaches who will guide them through various drills, training exercises, and friendly competitions. The camp's focus is not only on enhancing football skills but also on promoting important values such as discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Harris played high school football at Horn Lake in Mississippi and went on to play college football for Middle Tennessee State, before joining the Chiefs roster as a free agent in 2020. The 6’-2”, 238lb NFL linebacker has had four successful seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including three Super Bowl Championships!
The Darius Harris Free Football Camp will be held at University Academy starting with registration/check-in at 8am on June 15, 2024, only. Parents and guardians are encouraged register participants for tickets early on Eventbrite, as space is limited.
Harris will also host his first Free Youth Football Camp for kids in his hometown of Horn Lake on June 8, 2024, with Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker Nakobe Dean.
For media inquiries and more information, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 734-341-6859
Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com