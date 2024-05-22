A recent case at the Federal Circuit discussed the statutory and regulatory requirements for bundling, in the context of a bid protest that the Navy had improperly bundled. BH Aircraft Co, Inc. v. United States, GE Company, DBA GE Edison Works (“GE”), Fed. Cir. No. 2022-1766 (Jan. 2, 2024). BH aircraft filed a bid protest challenging the inclusion of F414 afterburner liner replacement services within a larger Navy contract. The Court of Federal claims concluded that BH Aircraft had not established a violation of the bundling regulations, and had failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

When Navy issued a solicitation for replacement of the liners, and BH Aircraft filed an agency protest that Navy had impermissibly bunded the afterburner liner contract. The Contracting officer did not concur, and also found that BH was not a qualified bidder (required by the solicitation)—something that BH conceded when it filed its protest at the Court of Federal Claims (“COFC”). The COFC dismissed the protest because BH was not qualified to provide the parts, and because BH never alleged that there was another small contract for afterburner liners that was being bundled into this solicitation. Therefore the COFC found that BH failed to state a claim on which relief could be granted.

Here are the relevant statutes and regulations governing this bundling protest:

The court of Appeals denied the protest, noting that bundling means “consolidating 2 or move procurement requirements previously provided or performed under small contract that is likely to be unsuitable for small business.” This definition is in Part 15 of the U.S.C. (above) and is also included in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (“FAR). BH’s complaint failed to state a claim because BH had not shown that two or more separate smaller contracts had been bundled together to form the current (protested) solicitation.

Takeaway – Bundling

When you protest something based on a definition in the US Code or the FAR or both, be sure to allege a specific violation of the statutes or regulations. Your chances of winning will improve

