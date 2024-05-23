In Business, Effective Communication Begins With Speaking the Same Language
Vernacular Issues Between Senior Leaders and Younger Team Members Can Be Path to Growth and Learning
When leaders use language that is out of sync with younger team members, it can create a sense of 'us' versus 'them'.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's diverse, multi-generational workplace, how leaders communicate can greatly impact their effectiveness and the cohesion of their teams. One overlooked aspect of this topic is the disconnect that may occur as a result of varying language styles, particularly if there is a significant age difference between leaders and their team members.
— Karen Brown, Exponential Results
“When there is a generational gap between leaders and their team members, the language used can either bridge or widen this gap," noted Karen Brown, CEO of Exponential Results, a leadership development and coaching firm. "Idioms or cultural references that are second nature to a Baby Boomer may be completely foreign or even amusing to a Millennial or Gen Z team member.”
The use of antiquated phrases or references by leaders may not only cause confusion but could also inadvertently signal a disconnect with the current cultural and social milieu that younger generations inhabit. This can make leaders appear less relatable, or not get the point across at all, undermining their effectiveness.
Examples of phrases or words that might not connect with younger team members are not hard to find. Brown mentioned several that are particularly disengaging, such as “circle back, ” “boots on the ground," “par for the course,” “run it up the flagpole,” and “low-hanging fruit.”
"Language is a powerful tool that shapes not only how we express our thoughts but also how we perceive the world around us,” Brown explained. “When leaders use language that is out of sync with younger team members, it can create a sense of ‘us’ versus ‘them,’ fostering an environment in which younger employees feel misunderstood or undervalued."
The implications of a language disconnect in the workplace extend beyond mere misunderstandings. It can have a tangible impact on team dynamics, employee engagement, and productivity. Younger team members might feel alienated or less inclined to approach leaders with ideas or concerns, leading to a breakdown in essential communication channels within the team. This alienation can manifest in decreased morale, lower job satisfaction, and a higher turnover rate among team members.
Adapting to a changing linguistic landscape doesn’t mean leaders must adopt every new slang term or meme on social media. However, it does require a conscious effort to understand the communication preferences and cultural touchpoints of different generations. This adaptation might involve:
• Staying Informed: Keeping abreast of current trends, popular culture, and the digital platforms where other generations spend their time.
• Active Listening: Engaging in active listening demonstrates respect and a willingness to understand.
• Language Flexibility: Being open to using simpler, more direct forms of communication.
• Cultural Sensitivity: Regular training sessions can help leaders and team members appreciate and understand the diverse perspectives within their team.
• Feedback Mechanisms: Team members, regardless of age, should be encouraged to provide feedback about communication styles.
While much of the onus is on leaders to adapt, younger team members also have a role to play. They can help bridge the gap by being patient, understanding the context of different communication styles, and when necessary, helping to translate or explain current trends and terminologies.
The bottom line is a positive one, according to Brown. “While a disconnect in language and communication style between generations can pose challenges, it also presents an opportunity for growth and learning on both sides.”
ABOUT EXPONENTIAL RESULTS
Founded in 2012 as Velocity Leadership Consulting, Exponential Results is a minority- and woman-owned business headquartered in Denver, CO. Exponential Results helps senior leaders, executives, divisional teams, and business owners maximize their potential. Founded on the neuroscientific principles of how our minds work, the company’s Power Pathways methodology serves as a catalyst for rapid, lasting results. For more information, visit https://yourexponentialresults.com/.
Karen Brown
Exponential Results
+1 303-803-3902
email us here